Scotland's 25 'most valuable' footballers as ex Hearts and Hibs men feature with Liverpool and Arsenal stars

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson

Sports Editor

Published 22nd Mar 2025, 19:30 BST

There has been a major shake up in the list this season including Andy Robertson dropping from first place to third.

The list of Scotland player with the highest transfer ‘market value’ has recently been updated by football statistics site Transfermarkt.

International skipper and Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson had sat top of the list for many years but has now been displaced and drop to third overall. Other players have also moved positions and the top 25 list features several notable former Hearts and Hibs players.

Here are the current top 25 ‘most valuable’ Scotland players and their current ‘market value’ according to Transfermarkt:

Market value = €3.50m

1. Jacob Brown (Luton Town)

Market value = €3.50m | Getty Images

Market value = €3.50m

2. David Turnbull (Cardiff City)

Market value = €3.50m | Getty Images

Market value = €4m

3. Lennon Miller (Motherwell)

Market value = €4m | Getty Images

Market value = €4.50m

4. Josh Doig (US Sassuolo)

Market value = €4.50m | Getty Images

