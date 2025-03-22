Hibernian's Ciara Grant looks dejected during the Sky Sports Cup Final between Rangers and Hibernian at Fir Park, on March 22, 2025 (Pic: SNS) | SNS Group

Rangers won the 2025 Sky Sports Cup final to deny Hibernian Ladies a record breaking eighth victory in the competition.

Hibs were resounding beaten in the final of the Sky Sport Cup at Fir Park as Rangers recorded a 5-0 victory over Grant Scott’s side to prevent them lifting the trophy for a record eighth time.

The early stages of the match were a cagey affair with Rangers creating a few half chances and Hibs finding the back of the net through Michaela McAlonie who was flagged for offside.The first big chance of the match fell for Hibs as Eilidh Adams linked up neatly with Kathleen McGovern but the striker dragged her shot just wide of the far post from the edge of the area on the half hour mark.

However, It was Rangers who got the breakthrough eight minutes later after neat play around the box saw the ball land at the feet of the lethal Katie Wilkinson. Her shot was blocked by Linzi Taylor but the striker followed up her initial effort and fired in at the second time of asking from close range.

The Glasgow side would have taken a 2-0 lead into the break had it not been for a fine save by Erin Clachers to deny Kirsty Howat, who had made a bursting run through on goal. Siobhan Hunter was alert after the block and made a brilliant challenge to clear the danger with Lizzie Arnot breathing down her neck.

Rangers were able to double their lead just 90 seconds after the break with a free kick from 30 yards which Wilkinson blasted off the Hibs wall but the rebound fell to Brogan Hay who lobbed it over the onrushing crowd of defenders for American midfielder Camille Lafaix who finished with a sublime first touch on the outside of her boot. Erin Clachers did get a glove on the ball but from such close range wasn't able to keep it out of the back of the net. The final then appeared to be decided on 48 minutes after an unfortunate ricochet off the back of Kirsten Reilly from Leah Eddie's shot and Kirsty Howat was first on to it with a ball into the box that was then turned into her own net by Reilly.

Jenna Fife was forced into a save just before the hour mark when Ciara Grant's free kick evaded everyone and the Rangers topper took no chances to turn it behind. Grant took the resulting corner which was met by Taylor with a glancing header off target and shortly after that a Papadopoulos effort was deflected wide.

Hibs made a double change on the hour mark with Rosie Livingstone and Ellis Notley replacing Lauren Doran-Barr and Siobhan Hunter. Shortly after that it should have been 4-0 to Rangers but Clachers made a double save first to deny Howat from distance and then an excellent block at close range to prevent Jodi McLeary knocking in the follow up.

The Hibs’ keeper next save was more straightforward to hold on to a low Arnott strike from 18 yards. Minutes later she was called into action again as a long goal kick was headed through to Arnott but the goalie closed the angle as the Gers striker stalled on pulling the trigger. Another big saved followed after a quiet period in the match as Clachers closed down Rio Hardy on 80 minutes to block her effort and keep the score at 3-0.

It wouldn’t stay that way for long though as Hay picked out Howat on the edge of the box who picked out the bottom corner with a composed finish. The game was already gone and that fourth goal was very much the cherry on top for Rangers to bring to an end a forgettable final for Hibs.

There was time remaining for one final nail in the coffin of Hibs’ trophy hopes with Rio Hardy adding a fifth for Rangers. That made the final score at Fir Park 5-0 and the Sky Sport Cup was lifted by the Glasgow side.