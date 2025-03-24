Judy Murray watched Hibs face Rangers in the Sky Sports Cup final on Saturday and has sent a clear message.

Judy Murray has made a call for investment after an important weekend for Hibs Women.

A disappointing 5-1 defeat was inflicted upon Grant Scott’s side at the hands of Rangers in the Sky Sports Cup final. Saturday did, however, prove to be another important marker of progress in the Scottish women’s game with the match broadcast live on Sky Sports and a healthy crowd inside Motherwell’s Fir Park for the clash.

Alongside key Hibs figures like men’s first team coach David Gray and club sporting director Malky Mackay, Murray was in attendance. The famous figure within tennis and British sport is an avid Hibs fan, as are her sons, Sir Andy Murray and Jamie Murray, while her father previously played for the team.

Murray was delighted to see the game being played out in front a big crowd in North Lanarkshire. To maintain progress though, she insists that funding in the women’s game must continue to ramp up

Judy Murray’s funding plea

She told PLZ: “I’ve been following Hibs for many many years. My dad used to play for Hibbs and I used to take Jamie and Andy to the Hibs kids when they were little. I don't get along to all that many matches but I'm always following them. I think social media is a great way to follow and the women's team, of course I'm a huge supporter of women's sport.

“It is so important that we invest in the performance of our athletes, whatever the sport is, because the better the performance, the more people will come to watch it and the more eyes you'll get on screens and then the easier it is then to raise the profile and bring in sponsorship and so forth. So I think that you know having an event like this for the women that culminates in a final at a big ground, there's a good vocal crowd. The quality of the play has been great, for me.

“I think it's great. It's really exciting for me to be here. It's so important that we showcase women's sport on the biggest stages but it's even more important that the quality of what we watch is good enough. I think probably more investment, more funding to allow women to play full-time, that it can be a career that they can play full-time.

“I think there's still too many women who have to treat it as something part-time and if you want to get to the top in anything it has to be full focus so that's all about investment but the level that some of the teams are playing at now within Scotland on the women's side is only pushing everything in the right direction so let's hope that some more backers get behind it and we can keep building on where we are and take it as far as we can take it.”

Hibs reaction

Scott said of the game to club media: "I'm obviously very disappointed. I have to congratulate Rangers, they were good on the day. We don't feel we were so good. Credit to them, they capitalised when they had to. For us, it's disappointing. I don't feel that we, as a group, have turned up in the best form of ourselves today.

"I don't think we got to the game's pace and intensity. It's one of those. We didn't really give ourselves a chance. We're going to have a couple of days of hurt, there is no doubt about it. We've got no time to wallow in it.

"As difficult as it is, we need to take the pain of it all. It's already in the past now. Our focus has to be on a dangerous opponent next week (Motherwell). We're not getting too high in the high moments, we're not getting too low with this one. It is sore. But the players are professional, we'll be ready for a tough game next week."