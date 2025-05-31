Former Man United, Leeds and Aberdeen great on bus journeys and schoolboy sing-alongs

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For a man who never wore the jersey, save for a couple of guest appearances in testimonials to honour time-served veterans, Gordon Strachan’s Hibernian heart remains an important element of his character. The things he’s done in football and in life can, according to the man himself, be traced back to schoolboy days riding on the upper deck of the No.16 bus, belting out Hibs songs with his pals as they made the journey from Muirhouse to Easter Road.

First taken to one of Scottish football’s most iconic old grounds by dad Jim, the son was able to repay the favour more than once over next few decades. Including, in a tale familiar to anyone who understands the game’s ability to unite generations, a final visit just four weeks before his father’s death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How deep is his affection for the club? Well, even when following his dream as an aspiring professional, Strachan made time to visit Tynecastle for one very special derby win back in 1973. And he still considers David Gray’s Scottish Cup-winning goal at Hampden in 2016 as one of his most enjoyable moments in football.

When you consider the domestic and European glories he enjoyed in a playing career that took him from Dundee to Aberdeen, Manchester United and Leeds, not to mention the triumphs he masterminded as Celtic manager, that’s quite the distinction.

“I owe a lot of who I am to the people of Leith,” said the former Scotland boss, adding without hesitation: “When I was getting brought up, whether I be younger, whether I be older, I owe where I am right now to these people.

“My first memories of Easter Road? Going with my dad. I went to see Aberdeen, Hibs against Aberdeen. I think it was a tournament, it wasn't actually a league, it was a kind of, I don't know what it was. I remember Charlie Cooke playing for Aberdeen, I think.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So that was it. My gran used to live just round the corner from Easter Road. But I used to go there, when I was younger.

“On a Saturday, I'd make it for the end of the second half really, or just the end of the second half, where the gates would open. I used to be at Leith Links a couple of times.

“I'd play there and just run up with me and my mates and get in, because the gates would open and you'd get in for nothing. Or you'd get a lift over with some fella.

“In those days, you'd get a lift over and that was it, you'd go in for nothing. So that was my introduction.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Easter Road ‘Cow Shed’ antics and Tynecastle derby glory

Recalling his afternoons in a covered area of the north terracing familiar to fans of a certain generation, Strachan – speaking in partnership with Esports Insider - added: “So when I used to go there, we went to a bit called the Cow Shed. I was in the middle of it at first, opposite the main stand there. I kind of upgraded myself to the Cow Shed, doing a bit of singing.

“Not got a clue what I was singing about, no understanding what I was singing about. And you look back and go: ‘What were you thinking about?’ But I didn't know at the time.

“I used to get number 8 or the 16 bus to the game. That was the bus from Muirhouse.

“Did what boys did. Got on the top deck, sat at the front, started singing songs again. And made your way to the game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Gray’s ‘emotional’ Scottish Cup winner a special favourite

Signed by Dundee as a schoolboy, Strachan moved from supporter to player. With the rare exception of the lucky few who get to sign for ‘their’ team, this usually means a severing of allegiances. Up to a point.

“When I started professional football, I kept the link,” he insisted. “But it was more a link with Leith. I probably speak more about Leith much more than I speak about Hibs.

“But f you ask me about the history of any of the Hibs players between 1965 and 1972, I've got a great knowledge of it. But after that, when I was playing professional football, I still went to the 7-0 win at Tynecastle with my mates!

“When I got into the first team at Dundee, that was it. I took it professionally. I always hoped the Hibs did well, but the club I was working for at the time, that was the main thing. So that was it really. I kind of downed tools as Hibs fan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But I still look back at 2016 and one of the best occasions I've ever been involved in. When they won the Cup, I was there as a pundit and it was emotional, to say the least.

“My father had passed away recently, and I thought: ‘What a time to go dad, you could have seen a cup win at last!’ So it was quite emotional.

“I took my father to his last game four weeks before he died, a Hibs and Hearts game just before he died. So he took me to my first game, and I took him to his last game. It was quite ironic that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think of myself as from Leith. I'm proud of Edinburgh, but I think of myself from Leith. So anything that's happened in Leith, I still go to the community centre there with my cousin, Pauline, who runs the Leith community centre.

“I still go there. Me and my wife kind of help out now and then. My mum still helps out with stuff.

“I still go to Silverknowes Golf Club, I was there last week talking to the old guys and having a chat. So it's still a big part of my life, really.”