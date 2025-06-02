John Robertson back in football as he lands a new job alongside ex-Hearts man

Ross County bring in the Tynecastle goalscoring legend for the 2025/26 Scottish Championship

John Robertson is back in football after agreeing to rejoin former club Ross County. The Hearts goalscoring legend has been appointed assistant manager following a coaching reshuffle in Dingwall and will now work under the ex-Tynecastle midfielder Don Cowie.

County decided to reorganise their management team after relegation to the Scottish Championship last month. They lost the Premiership relegation play-off against Livingston but chose to keep faith with Cowie as manager. His brother, Paul, has left the coaching staff alongside Carl Tremarco. Robertson, 60, steps in to provide his experience.

He had been working as a BBC Sport pundit since leaving Inverness Caledonian Thistle in November 2023. He spent four months as County manager in 2005 and now rejoins the management team to assist Cowie. The pair will strive for a quick promotion back to the Premiership next season.

“Everyone at the club is determined to put us in the best position possible to gain promotion back into the Premiership - and to do so within a season,” said the Ross County chief executive, Steven Ferguson, on the club’s website. “Bringing John in to support Don, will allow us to reshape the playing squad and turn things around as quickly as possible.”

SPFL Championship plans for new season in Scotland’s Highlands

County released a statement to announce the news, which read: “Last week's result against Livingston - resulting in us playing in the Championship next season - has left everyone at the club, personally and collectively, hugely disappointed. We know how much playing Premiership football matters to our community, and we share their deep frustration at how the season concluded.

“As you might imagine, we have done a lot of soul searching at the club over the last week, and following that, have decided to restructure our football management team under Don Cowie as we make gaining immediate promotion our sole focus. We believe strongly that we have a dedicated and talented manager in Don and that he is the right man to lead us for the season ahead.

“To support Don, we have appointed the experienced John Robertson as assistant manager with immediate effect. Carl Tremarco and Paul Cowie will leave the club, and we thank them for their efforts and wish them well for the future.

“John has more than 400 games under his belt as a manager, knows the challenge of recruiting from our base in the Highlands, has experience of the Scottish Championship, and has worked with Don in the past. He already knows the club well and has spent much of last season watching from the sidelines in his role as a BBC pundit.”

Robertson is Hearts’ record league goalscorer having scored 271 times in maroon, and also managed the club during the 2004/05 season. He also took charge of Inverness twice during his career, as well as Livingston, Derry City and East Fife. He lives in the Highlands and will now lend his considerable experience to Cowie as County prepare for the 2025/26 campaign.

