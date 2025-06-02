Tynecastle club preparing for the 2025/26 Scottish Premiership

Summer signing efficiency hasn’t always been evident at Hearts in previous years, but Tynecastle’s transfer window is wide open for an influx of new recruits in 2025. Four are already in place, at least another four will follow - possibly more - and the number of players departing may well reach double figures.

Norwegian right-back Christian Borchgrevink, Greek winger Alexandros Kyziridis, Belgian striker Elton Kabangu and Irish midfielder Oisin McEntee have all committed themselves to Hearts on long-term contracts in recent weeks. Business is far from finished there. New head coach Derek McInnes and sporting director Graeme Jones are mired in a necessary squad overhaul following last season’s seventh-place Premiership finish.

Another wide player is expected to arrive in the shape of Islam Chesnokov, the Kazakhstan internationalist. He plays as an inverted right winger favouring his left foot. Kyziridis is an inverted left winger who favours his right foot. McInnes tends to like wide men who stretch the play down both touchlines, so another traditional No.7 or No.11 is on Hearts’ wish list this summer.

Among the current priorities is a striker, as the Edinburgh News revealed on Thursday. McInnes wants a physical and mobile goalscorer to complement existing forwards Kabangu and James Wilson. A number of targets have been identified. The club are also eager to keep captain Lawrence Shankland, who is now out of contract and available as a free agent.

Lawrence Shankland’s Hearts contract latest news

Talks between Shankland and McInnes have been cordial and respectful. The player has been open to the prospect of continuing his career at Tynecastle but so far hasn’t signed any contract. His representatives have been working in the background, and at least one approach from overseas has been rejected by Shankland. Lines of communication remained open over the last few days.

Signing another more attack-minded midfielder has also been discussed by the Hearts hierarchy. They want to ensure the 2025/26 squad contains both creativity and flair, plus the ruthless and clinical instinct to capitalise on scoring chances created. At the same time, there is a strong desire for a physical and aggressive core who can withstand the unforgiving challenges in Scotland’s top flight.

The transfer window is a two-way system, of course. With the Hearts senior squad now totalling 30 players, departures are inevitable. The club’s sports recruitment partner, Jamestown Analytics, provides recommendations on the best time to sell players to maximise value. This often comes as they enter the final year of their contracts, if not before.

Hearts players whose deals are due to expire next summer are Craig Gordon, Ryan Fulton, Craig Halkett, Frankie Kent, Lewis Neilson, Harry Milne, Beni Baningime, Aidan Denholm, Cammy Devlin, Finlay Pollock and Alan Forrest. From that list, the likes of Kent and Baningime would be expected to provide the best financial return in the transfer market. Barrie McKay and Jorge Grant have already gone as free agents and there will be several more exits to come.

Musa Drammeh and Calem Nieuwenhof are contracted until 2027, but it remains to be seen if they will play a part in McInnes’ new-look team. A move for one or both could be on the cards. Likewise Kenneth Vargas if a suitable offer arrives, despite his agreement running until 2029. Sander Kartum will have a fight on his hands for game time. Yan Dhanda is a player McInnes wanted at Kilmarnock last year before he signed for Hearts, so he can expect opportunities during pre-season. English clubs are monitoring James Penrice but McInnes is a huge fan of the left-back.

Most clubs south of the border tend not to execute transfer plans until after players report for pre-season training in July. For that reason, Hearts players with interest in England aren’t likely to move just yet. The club are being pro-active in ensuring replacements are already signed and sealed. It is an approach which will find favour with many supporters who want their team to hit the ground running in 2025/26.

