Both sides of Edinburgh are gearing up for a new season - both with the continent in mind.

Hibs will use the summer transfer window to prepare for their return to European competition after David Gray’s side claimed a place in next season’s Europa League qualifiers with a third placed finish in the Premiership. Two years have passed since Hibs faced continental competitions as they reached the play-off round of the Europa Conference League before suffering defeat in a play-off round tie with Aston Villa. They will hope to go one step further in UEFA’s secondary club competition when the new season gets underway.

Hearts started last season in the Europe League play-off round, defeated against Viktoria Plzen and dropping into the league phase of the Conference League - and almost doubled their UEFA coefficient from 6.500 to 11.500. Their aim is now to get back to Europe but what impact have those recent exploits had on both club’s UEFA coefficient?

We take a look at Hearts and Hibs current coefficient based on the last five years and see where they sit in the official UEFA club rankings.

Your next football read: 17 EFL stars Hearts, Hibs and SPFL clubs could sign for free this summer transfer window

1 . 210th: St Johnstone Club coefficient over last five years: 2.500 | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . 209th: Motherwell Club coefficient over last five years: 3.500 | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . 208th: Dundee United Club coefficient over last five years: 2.000 | SNS Group Photo Sales