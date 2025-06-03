Hearts and Hibs UEFA coefficients ranked vs rivals plus how many points Jambos have after Conference run

Mark Carruthers
By Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 3rd Jun 2025, 12:00 BST

Where do Hearts and Hibs sit in UEFA’s official club rankings?

Both sides of Edinburgh are gearing up for a new season - both with the continent in mind.

Hibs will use the summer transfer window to prepare for their return to European competition after David Gray’s side claimed a place in next season’s Europa League qualifiers with a third placed finish in the Premiership. Two years have passed since Hibs faced continental competitions as they reached the play-off round of the Europa Conference League before suffering defeat in a play-off round tie with Aston Villa. They will hope to go one step further in UEFA’s secondary club competition when the new season gets underway.

Hearts started last season in the Europe League play-off round, defeated against Viktoria Plzen and dropping into the league phase of the Conference League - and almost doubled their UEFA coefficient from 6.500 to 11.500. Their aim is now to get back to Europe but what impact have those recent exploits had on both club’s UEFA coefficient?

We take a look at Hearts and Hibs current coefficient based on the last five years and see where they sit in the official UEFA club rankings.

Your next football read: 17 EFL stars Hearts, Hibs and SPFL clubs could sign for free this summer transfer window

Club coefficient over last five years: 2.500

1. 210th: St Johnstone

Club coefficient over last five years: 2.500 | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Club coefficient over last five years: 3.500

2. 209th: Motherwell

Club coefficient over last five years: 3.500 | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Club coefficient over last five years: 2.000

3. 208th: Dundee United

Club coefficient over last five years: 2.000 | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Club coefficient over last five years: 4.500

4. 207th: Hibernian

Club coefficient over last five years: 4.500 | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:UEFAEuropa LeagueEuropa Conference League
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice