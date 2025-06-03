Hearts name the date for EGM to approve Tony Bloom's £10m investment deal

Tynecastle will host a vote on the Brighton and Hove Albion chairman’s plans

Hearts have named the date for an Extra Ordinary General Meeting of shareholders to vote on Tony Bloom’s proposed £9.86m investment. The club will stage the meeting in Tynecastle Park’s Gorgie Suite at 5pm on Wednesday, 18 June, after Foundation of Hearts members voted 98.5 per cent in favour of Bloom’s plan.

The Foundation held a consultation and a vote last month and 6,208 of their 8,000-plus subscribers responded. Of those, 6,112 backed Bloom getting involved in Hearts, with 96 voting against. The Brighton and Hove Albion chairman stands to gain a 29 per cent stake in the Edinburgh club, which would involve the alloting of new shares. Importantly, Bloom’s shares would not carry voting rights. The Foundation's stake in Hearts is to be diluted to 53.6 per cent once the deal is finalised, but FoH will retain 75.5 per cent of the voting rights because Bloom’s shares are non-voting.

Hearts will now hold an EGM to officially approve the investment. Thereafter, the Scottish Football Association must ratify the deal, but Bloom has already visited Hampden Park and spoken with senior SFA officials. A notice to Hearts shareholders was issued earlier today to inform them of the date, time, and resolutions proposed. It read as follows:

“NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a general meeting of the Company (the General Meeting) will be held at the Gorgie Suite, Tynecastle Park, Gorgie Road, Edinburgh, EH11 2NL on 18 June 2025 at 5pm for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions (the Resolutions and each a Resolution), of which Resolution 1 will be proposed as an ordinary resolution and Resolutions 2 and 3 will be proposed as special resolutions.

Ordinary Resolution

1: THAT, subject to and with effect from entry into an investment agreement between the Company and Anthony Grant Bloom (being, Completion) and in substitution for all existing authorities (but without prejudice to the exercise of any such authority prior to the passing of this resolution), the directors of the Company (the Directors) be generally and are hereby generally and unconditionally authorised for the purposes of section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot non-voting ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the capital of the Company (Non-Voting Shares) each having the rights attached to them as set out in the draft articles of association proposed to be adopted pursuant to Resolution 3 below, up to an aggregate nominal amount of £6,391,364.40 in connection with the proposed investment to be made by Anthony Grant Bloom in the capital of the Company, provided that this authority shall (unless previously renewed, varied or revoked by the Company in general meeting), expire at the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company, save that the Company may, before such expiry, make offers or enter into agreements which would or might require Non-Voting Shares to be allotted or Rights to be granted after such expiry and the Directors may allot Non-Voting Shares or grant Rights in pursuance of any such offers or agreements as if the authority conferred by this Resolution had not expired.

2: THAT, in substitution for all existing authorities (but without prejudice to the exercise of any such authority prior to the passing of this resolution), subject to the passing of Resolution 1 set out in the notice of general meeting of the Company convened for 18 June 2025 and subject to and with effect from Completion, the directors of the Company (the Directors) be and are hereby generally and unconditionally empowered, pursuant to section 570 of the Companies Act 2006 Act (the Act), to allot, or make offers or agreements to allot, equity securities (as defined in section 560 of the Act) pursuant to the authority conferred by Resolution 1 as if section 561(1) of the Act did not apply to any such allotment, provided that this power shall: 2.1. be limited to the allotment of equity securities up to an aggregate nominal amount of £6,391,364.40 in connection with the proposed investment to be made by Anthony Grant Bloom in the capital of the Company; and 2.2. expire at the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company (unless previously renewed, varied or revoked by the Company in general meeting prior to or on that date), save that the Company may, before such expiry, make offers or enter into agreements which would or might require equity securities to be allotted after such expiry and the Directors may allot equity securities in pursuance of any such offers or agreements as if the power conferred by this resolution had not expired.

3: THAT, subject to and with effect from Completion, the draft articles of association, which are available to view on the Company’s website (www.heartsfc.co.uk) or which can be inspected at the Company’s registered office and which are summarised in the Appendix to this notice, be adopted as the articles of association of the Company in substitution for, and to the exclusion of, all the Company’s existing articles of association.

“Members are kindly reminded that the purpose of the General Meeting is to consider only the business set out in this notice– any other business will not be considered at the General Meeting and will instead be considered at the Company’s next annual general meeting (or any other general meeting duly called prior to then) as required.”