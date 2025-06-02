The summer transfer rumour mill is just kicking into gear and it’s set to be a busy period across Scottish football.
English Football League clubs often provide a hotspot for Premiership teams to take talent from, with Oisin McEntee signing a pre-contract to join Hearts from Walsall. Last season, Hibs reaped great rewards from signing Jack Iredale and Nicky Cadden following EFL stints while Kieron Bowie fully proved his senior prowess at Northampton Town.
So who could be next to join a Scottish side following time south of the border? Looking at 17 options who have recently been deemed as leaving on club retained lists, here are some of the stars that teams in the top flight may look at.
1. Jeff Hendrick
The former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder has not had his Derby County contract extended. Was previously linked to Aberdeen and would be an experienced midfield option. | Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images
2. Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu
Leaves Luton a legend having played up and down the ladder for them. All action midfielder in search of something new in the latter years of his prime. | Getty Images
3. Aaron Connolly
Aaron Connolly's short stay at Millwall has come to an end. Undoubted potential displayed at Brighton but career now has another major decision. Could Scotland be a place to reignite his spark? | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
4. Michael Rose
Came through at Aberdeen, shone at Ayr United and Coventry City before landing chance at Stoke City. Noe defender heads for free agency. | Getty Images
