English Football League clubs often provide a hotspot for Premiership teams to take talent from, with Oisin McEntee signing a pre-contract to join Hearts from Walsall. Last season, Hibs reaped great rewards from signing Jack Iredale and Nicky Cadden following EFL stints while Kieron Bowie fully proved his senior prowess at Northampton Town.

So who could be next to join a Scottish side following time south of the border? Looking at 17 options who have recently been deemed as leaving on club retained lists, here are some of the stars that teams in the top flight may look at.