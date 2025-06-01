The midfielder has signed a pre contract to join the Jambos at the end of his currently deal.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oisin McEntee says Hearts are getting a battling midfielder ready to give his all after signing a pre contract to join the club.

The Irishman will join the Jambos for the start of pre season after spending time at Walsall, who narrowly missed out on promotion to League One in EFL via the play-offs. A product of the Newcastle United academy and previously in Scottish football on loan at Greenock Morton, McEntee had 79 appearances for The Saddlers across three seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the midfielder is returning for a second crack at Scottish football. Speaking to Hearts TV, he says that’s the club massive history known all over the UK and Ireland is something that attracted him to Gorgie.

Oisin McEntee on move to Hearts

He said: “Listen, it's amazing. It's really exciting to be here and starting a new chapter with a brilliant, massive football club. It has a big history and everyone knows it in Ireland, in England, in Scotland. So it definitely pulled me towards it. They said they have a plan for me and they want me in as a midfielder and that they've done the research on me.

“And I'm just excited to be a part of the plan. Everything so far has been amazing, so I'm really looking forward to it. I think you can expect a hard worker that's going to win battles and put himself about and then tidy on the ball. “

Reasons for Walsall transfer exit

McEntee has also discussed his loan at Morton and decision to leave Walsall. He added: “ “It was my first taste of first-team football and going into a changing room full of men, it definitely taught me a lot. I feel I took to it well and I really enjoyed my time up at Greenock. I loved my time at Walsall. That was my first, first-team club, being a permanent transfer there. It was a brilliant group of boys, just brilliant people in that club and it's ran properly. It will be sad to leave, but it's just onto another chapter of my career now, which I'm excited for.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walsall said in a statement: “We can confirm that Oisin McEntee will join Scottish Premiership side Hearts upon the expiry of his contract. The 24-year old made 79 appearances for the Saddlers after joining in the summer of 2022 from Newcastle United and scored six goals during his stay at the Poundland Bescot Stadium, including a brace against Notts County at Meadow Lane back in December 2023. We would like to wish Oisin and his family the best of luck in his new challenge and we thank him for his efforts and professionalism during his time at the club.”