Here are some of the latest transfer headlines when it comes to Hearts.

Hearts are gearing up for a new era and have moved quick to start bolstering Derek McInnes’ squad.

Oisin McEntee is the latest to sign up ahead of the 25/26 campaign, with Christian Borchgrevink and Alexandros Kyziridis also set to arrive ahead of pre-season. Elton Kabangu’s loan has also been made permanent as the new head coach is backed by recruitment tool Jamestown Analytics to help fuel a push for third spot in the Premiership.

There is likely to be more business done while the future of Lawrence Shankland is yet to be determined. Here are some of the latest headlines when it comes to the Jambos, including a former star in the sights of Sheffield United and one ex ace’s Bonnyrigg Rose switch.

Former Hearts player gets Ross County stay of execution

Don Cowie is poised to get the chance to manage Ross County in the Championship. There was doubt over the former Hearts midfielder’s future after their relegation following play-off defeat to Livingston, but it’s believed Cowie will stay on as boss. It’s a road Livingston and Dundee United have followed in recent seasons after relegation, both bouncing back at the first attempt, with St Johnstone also sticking by Simo Valakari after dropping into the second tier.

Cowie said after defeat to Livi: "We have to take accountability for it because it's not good enough. We need to recognise it's not good enough in terms of the position we were in in March. I hold my hands up that it's not been acceptable in terms of the form we had. Long term, I'm from the area, I know the impact this is having, the result tonight, it hurts. However, I think David [Martindale] is a prime example in terms of getting relegated and coming straight back up. Whether I'm that man or not, time will tell but I've got a lot of hunger in me to do that.”

Ex star wanted for Sheffield United transfer

Sheffield United are claimed to be keen on a deal for former defender Jimmy Dunne. The centre-back was a popular loan player during the 2018/19 campaign at Tynecastle and has shone for QPR since moving to Loftus Road in 2021. Dunne was also linked to the Blades in January.

Heading to be out of contract, Alan Nixon claims: “Sheffield United are keen to sign Chris Mepham from Bournemouth. The Wales centre-half, 27, starred on loan at promoted Sunderland. Blades missed out on him before but are interested if the deal is right. United are also keen on QPR's out-of-contract defender Jimmy Dunne.”

Bonnyrigg Rose sign former Hearts man

After their relegation out of the SPFL, Bonnyrigg Rose have signed former Hearts winger Billy King. The attacker was last at Arbroath but has left Gayfield after their promotion to the Championship and gone into the Lowland League, the fifth tier in Scotland. He featured 96 times for Hearts with 14 goals and 25 assists between 2012-2017.

A statement from Bonnyrigg reads: “Bonnyrigg Rose are excited to announce the signing of Billy King who joins the club from Arbroath FC. Billy began his senior career at Hearts and his football journey has included Rangers/Dundee United and Inverness CT. Billy has also represented the Scotland National team up to U21 level. Welcome to "The Rose" Billy.”