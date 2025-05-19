National boss names 25-man squad for next month’s international friendly double-header against Iceland and Liechtenstein

Steve Clarke has named a 25-man Scotland squad for next month’s international friendly double-header against Iceland and Liechtenstein - with joy for Hibs’ Kieron Bowie.

The striker has battled injury throughout this campaign at Easter Road but after a return to the fold in David Gray’s plans, he has been called upon for June’s matches. He has previously been capped by the nation at U21s level and is joined by James Wilson in the camp, the Hearts youngster rewarded for his breakthrough in Gorgie this season with another call.

Former Hearts and Hibs players in Andy Irving and Josh Doig also make the cut. We’ll take a look at who has made the cut in this piece - but we will be focusing on who has been given a fresh call-up and which players have been left out. Who is in and who is out?

25-man Scotland squad in full:

Goalkeepers

Angus Gunn (Norwich City), Robby McCrorie (Kilmarnock), Cieran Slicker (Ipswich Town)

Defenders

Josh Doig (US Sassuolo), Grant Hanley (Birmingham City), Jack Hendry (Al-Ettifaq), Max Johnston (SK Sturm Graz), Scott McKenna (Las Palmas), Nathan Patterson (Everton), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), John Souttar (Rangers), Kieran Tierney (Arsenal)

Midfielders

Connor Barron (Rangers), Billy Gilmour (SSC Napoli), Lewis Ferguson (Bologna), Andy Irving (West Ham United), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Scott McTominay (SSC Napoli), Lennon Miller (Motherwell)

Forwards

Che Adams (Torino), Kieron Bowie (Hibernian), Tommy Conway (Middlesbrough), George Hirst (Ipswich Town), James Wilson (Hearts).

Kieran Bowie rise to senior Scotland squad

The Hibs striker’s rise to national team contention is made more remarkable by his April statement, in which he said he won’t be at full sharpness until NEXT campaign after an injury hit term at Easter Road. He said: “I'm just trying to get back to full fitness. I'm still not even there yet, so it'll probably be next season before I'm actually fully myself, but I'm just trying to do as best as I can. I've shown glimpses of what I can do, but to actually do that I need to build full fitness, but yeah, we'll get there. In training you can see I'm just a little bit... it's just like playing catch-up, isn't it?

“Because everyone else has had a pre-season and stuff, and I've not had that, and then I'm coming back and doing runs and stuff. But there's only so much you can do, especially when you're playing games every week. You can't really do runs generally, because you want to be fully recovered for the weekend.”