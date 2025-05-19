The former Aberdeen and Kilmarnock coach has been brutally axed at the end of the season.

A rival of Hearts and Hibs have taken the brutal decision to sack their management team less than 24 hours after the end of the Premierships season.

Dundee won at St Johnstone on Sunday to avoid the dreaded relegation play-offs but a 10th place finish has not been enough to keep Tony Docherty in position as manager. He has now been relieved of his duties alongside members of his coaching staff following a disappointing campaign.

Docherty came into the role as manager for the first time after serving as soon-to-be Hearts manager Derek McInnes’ long-time assistant at clubs like Aberdeen. He has also coached at Kilmarnock, Bristol City, St Johnstone, Dundee United and Falkirk.

A statement reads: “Dundee Football Club can today confirm that manager Tony Docherty, Stuart Taylor, Alan Combe and Graeme Henderson have been relieved of their duties at the football club with immediate effect. Tony was appointed manager of Dundee FC in May 2023 after the club was promoted to the Scottish Premiership and in his first season in charge guided the club to a top six finish in the league. Stuart was brought in as assistant manager to Tony in June 2023. Alan has been with the club since 2021 as goalkeeping coach and Graeme joined last summer as head of performance.

“Sunday’s result confirmed the club’s place in the Scottish Premiership for next season. However, this season the results of the team have not met the standards expected by the club. With the club finishing the season in tenth position, one place above the relegation play-off position, the club have taken the decision to relieve Tony of his duties.

“The club would like to place on record its sincere thanks to Tony, Stuart, Alan and Graeme for all of the work they have put into the club during their time at Dundee FC. We wish them all the best for the future. The club intends at this juncture to restructure the football department and the process to appoint a new management team begins immediately. The club shall be making no further comment at this time.”

What Tony Docherty recently said about Dundee

Hibs recently pasted Dundee 4-0 at Easter Road but were held 2-2 by the Dark Blues earlier in the season, and lost 4-1 at Dens Park. Hearts meanwhile suffered a 1-0 defeat to Dundee last time out that eventually cost Neil Critchley his job as head coach but also put them out the Scottish Cup and thumped them 6-0 at Dens, having lost 3-1 earlier in the campaign.

Docherty said after Sunday’s win against relegated St Johnstone: “The biggest message I have got is to thank the support. When we really needed them, they were there. They showed the strength of Dundee Football Club. As manager, I couldn’t be more proud of not just the players but the fans, too. When I can communicate to the players before kick off that there’s 4,000 fans here, that’s huge.

“That was an exhibition of fans galvanising and showing their team was done wrong in midweek. More than that the pride for me as manager comes from that togetherness of the club. A real chemistry and connection. We needed the fans and they knew that. They helped us. The performance was good enough. We showed the mentality and resilience to bounce back. I can’t speak highly enough of my group, there’s been a lot of adversity this year.”