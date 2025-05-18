Liam Fox fights back tears as he leaves Hearts after a gutsy win at Kilmarnock

Derek McInnes arrival will herald a new era at the Edinburgh club

Liam Fox fought back tears as his time at Hearts came to an end following the season-ending 1-0 win at Kilmarnock. Fox managed to win every game as interim head coach of the Tynecastle side for the last four matches of the season, but will now make way for Derek McInnes and his coaching staff.

Stephen Kingsley’s 88th-minute winner settled the game at Rugby Park as 10-man Hearts earned three points to finish seventh in the Premiership. Yan Dhanda’s first-half red card left them numerically disadvantaged, but the victory was sweet for Fox and the players. The travelling fans sang Fox’s name at full-time as the childhood Hearts supporter prepared to bow out.

He started his playing and coaching career at Riccarton and twice this season has taken interim control of the first team. In total, he has five wins from seven in charge and leaves with his head held high. At the post-match media conference on Sunday, he welled up and struggled to contain his emotions.

“I'd just like to thank the supporters. I felt they helped us through. Massive thanks to them,” he said through tear-filled eyes. “I'm disappointed to be leaving but I feel I can add value to anybody. Instead of looking and being disappointed and being bitter about it, that's fine. We'll move on. We'll see what comes up. I'm excited to see what's next, whatever that may be, wherever it may be.

“At this moment in time, I'm over the moon for the four victories. I think over a period of time, things will settle down. Obviously, my time here is coming to an end, so that's naturally disappointing. But as I spoke about previously, I think in life you've always got two ways to look at things. You can always have a choice what you do. I can be really disappointed and really bitter, or I can be really thankful.

“I'm thankful for the opportunity, thankful for the learnings, thankful for having the responsibility to lead the football club. It's definitely made me a better person, better coach, manager, whatever you want to call it. And if you add in the previous experiences that I've had, which have been difficult, I've had some success and some low points. So, like I say, I'm choosing to look at it in a positive frame. I’m really thankful for the opportunity and delighted to be able to pass it to the next manager in hopefully a wee bit better place than it was three weeks ago.”

Derek McInnes to Hearts comes after Fox steadied the Tynecastle ship in the Scottish Premiership

Hearts sacked Neil Critchley at the end of last month and first-team coach Fox stepped in to oversee victories against Ross County, Motherwell, St Johnstone at Kilmarnock. He spoke of his own satisfaction at the run of results ahead of McInnes’ arrival. “Yeah, huge pride. Again, it's probably something in the coming weeks and days that I'll look back on,” he said. “At the moment, I'm on cloud nine nd that's off the back of leaving the football club. So, yeah, like I say, I'm choosing to look at it in a positive frame of mind.”

“Whoever gets me next is getting somebody who's had some difficult experiences, some good experiences. But I'm thankful for all those, and it'll make me a better person, a better coach. I think the bug [for management] was always there. I was fully aware that at some point, and I've been open and frank about that, at some point I wanted to have an opportunity to do it. I think when you have difficult experiences, it's really easy to shy away. And what I did was I used the period at Dundee United, which had its difficulties.

“I think one of the bonuses of coming back to this football club, when I got to work with the B team, and I went away and I refined. I really worked on how I wanted the team to function, and how we worked day to day, week to week, month to month. So that became really clear, and it's what I believe in, and it's what I want to do moving forward. So that period was really, really good.

“That's just developing as a human, as an adult, as a coach or manager, whatever you want to call it. So that period was really good. And obviously it's easy to sit here and say I'm desperate to go and do it after four wins. Football management's not easy. So we'll see what comes.

“It's far from easy, far from easy. I'm delighted today. Even if we'd managed to get through the game and take a draw from it and how the game went and just how the players were, they just kept going and they kept fighting and they kept battling. And to come away with three points is really special. I think this is our 51st game of the season.

“We obviously had a few injuries, we had people who were absolutely running on empty. So to come away with the three points is a huge credit to the players. I'm thoroughly delighted and it's four wins on the bounce, which is difficult at any point during the season. I'm hoping that it's gone some way to making what's been a disappointing season, at least it's finished on a reasonable positive.”

In addition to Dhanda’s red card, Hearts lost goalkeeper Zander Clark to injury in the first half. His replacement, Ryan Fulton, suffered a thigh injury in the second half and looked like he may need to come off at one point. “You talk about football management, it's never easy,” stressed Fox. “Zander obviously worked hard to get back fit. I think somebody landed on him and injured him again. And then Ryan Fulton's got a real problem with his thigh.

“We were actually discussing in the dugout who was going to go on goals if we had to take Ryan Fulton off. So again, it's just football. It throws up these things. But again, the credit has to go to the players for digging deep and Stephen Kingsley producing a Stephen Kingsley moment when we needed it.”

Fox’s assistant, Lee Wallace, played as an outfield player in goal for Hearts during his time at Tynecastle and that was mentioned in jest. “Do you know what? He actually did mention that to me and I just looked at him. Lee's been fantastic for me. He's been brilliant. Whatever Lee decides to do, whatever career path, coaching, management, he goes down. Lee will be absolutely top, whatever he does.”