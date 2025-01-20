Scotland announce two friendlies ahead of World Cup 2026 qualifiers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scotland have added two summer friendlies to their 2025 fixture list.

Scotland have announced two summer friendlies that will round off preparations for the Tartan Army’s World Cup 2026 qualifying campaign.

Steve Clarke’s side are currently focused on their two-legged Nations League play-off clash against Greece as they travel to Athens for the first leg on 20 March before hosting Ivan Jovanovic’s side at Hampden Park for the second leg three days later. However, once that tie is completed, all focus will be on Scotland’s attempts to qualify for the World Cup Finals for the first time since they Craig Brown led them to France ‘98. Ironically, Clarke’s men will face Greece in the qualifying stages after the two sides were drawn alongside Belarus and the loser of the Nations League play-off between Portugal and Greece.

The Scottish FA have now confirmed preparations for their first World Cup qualifier in Belarus will see Clarke’s side face a friendly double header with two fixtures in the space three days in June. Iceland will visit Hampden Park on Friday, 6 June (7.45pm kick-off) before Scotland travel to Vaduz to take on Liechtenstein at the Rheinpark Stadium on Monday, 9 June (6pm local time).

Scotland last faced Iceland during their unsuccessful bid to reach the World Cup Finals in South Africa in 2010 as goals from Ross McCormack and Steven Fletcher helped George Burley’s side to a 2-1 win at Hampden Park in April 2009. Meetings with Liechtenstein have been rare with the two sides facing off just twice during the Euro 2012 qualifying stage as Kenny Miller and Stephen McManus grabbing the goals in a 2-1 home win before Craig Mickail-Smith got the only goal of a narrow win in Vaduz.

With Scotland’s 2025 fixture list now complete, the Scottish FA have confirmed tickets for all home games will be available to members of the Scotland Supporters Club (SSC) members on Tuesday, 4 February. Members will have what is described as ‘an exclusive sales window’ to purchase tickets for all five of the Hampden Park fixtures and single match tickets will be available from Tuesday, 11 February. The general public sale begins on Tuesday, 18 February. Further ticket information can be found on the Scottish FA website here.

Scotland 2025 fixtures

20/3/2025: Greece (A) UEFA Nations League play-off 23/3/2025: Greece (H) UEFA Nations League play-off 6/6/2025: Iceland (H) Friendly 9/9/2025: Liechtenstein (A) Friendly 8/9/2025: Belarus (A) World Cup qualifier 9/10/2025: Greece (H) World Cup qualifier 12/10/2025: Belarus (H) World Cup qualifier 15/11/2025: Greece (A) World Cup qualifier