Scotland have a known path to tread if they are to make the World Cup in 2026 against familiar faces.

Scotland have discovered who they will take on in 2026 World Cup qualifying.

Steve Clarke’s side face matches with Portugal or Denmark, Greece and Belarus in Group C. Portugal are a side Scotland have just had a double-header against in the Nations League with the Euro 2004 winners an upcoming opponent. The tournament will be held in the USA, Mexico and Canada as the nation looks to qualify for the men’s edition for the first time since 1998. Next up is a Nations League play-off clash with Greece in March.

Meanwhile, Pedro Martinez Losa has left his role as Scotland Women’s head coach. It comes after the SWNT’s failure to qualify for the 2025 UEFA Women’s EURO, losing 2-0 to Finland on aggregate in the Play-Off Final. He joined in 2021.

Ian Maxwell, Scottish FA Chief Executive: “I would like to thank Pedro for his efforts over the past three and a half years. While we shouldn’t lose sight of the recent unbeaten run, and winning promotion from Nations League Group B, the primary objective was to qualify for a major tournament again.”

Martinez Losa added: “I am immensely proud of the journey we have undertaken as a group and it has been a privilege to lead the Scotland Women’s National Team. Watching young talent flourish alongside our experienced players has been a highlight of my time here.

“I leave with fond memories and gratitude to my squad, backroom staff, and the passionate supporters, who have been unwavering in their backing. Scotland will always hold a special place in my heart, and I wish the team every success in the future.”