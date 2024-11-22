Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Steve Clarke’s side will face the runners-up from England’s Nations League group in a first meeting of the two nations in almost 30 years.

Scotland will face Greece in their UEFA Nations League relegation play-off for a spot in the competition’s top tier the next time it comes around.

It will be the first time the two teams have faced each other in almost 30 years with the two-legged encounter scheduled to take place next year. Steve Clarke’s side avoided ties with Ukraine, Austria and Serbia to be drawn against the side who finished as runners-up in their Pot B group to England.

Scotland finished third in their pot A group having won their final two matches against Croatia and Poland. Here is everything you need to know about when the two legs will be played and how to watch them on TV:

When do Scotland play Greece in UEFA Nations League play-off?

Scotland will play the first leg of the match away from home on Thursday, March 20, 2025. The second leg will be played at Hampden Park just three days later on Sunday, March 30.

What is on the line for Scotland?

If Scotland win the two legged tie they will retain their spot on Pot A of the UEFA Nations League which will be played across 2026 and 2027, starting in September 2026. It means facing off against Europe’s top teams as they have done this year.

If they lose to Greece over two legs they will drop down to Pot B for the next instalment of the competition. The Greeks would take their place in Pot A.

Will Scotland v Greece be on TV?

It has not yet been confirmed if that match will be broadcast on an TV channels in Scotland. However, Scotland’s recent matches were available to watch for free on YouTube through streams on the official Scottish FA account and on Viaplay international’s YouTube account.

Scotland v Greece head-to-head record

Incredibly, Scotland and Greece have only faced each other twice throughout the history of both nations. Those matches came in European Championship qualification in 1994 and 1995. Greece were 1-0 winners in their home leg and Scotland returned the favour with a 1-0 win of their own at Hampden Park with Ally McCoist scoring the goal.