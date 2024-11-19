Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Polish media have reacted with fury to a big Scotland win on their patch.

It’s fair to say the media back in Poland have been left enraged by Scotland’s win in Warsaw.

Steve Clarke’s side left it late but that matters not after a 2-1 Nations League A Group 1 victory. John McGinn’s first half effort and Andy Robertson’s second half stoppage time winner was enough to preserve status in the A tier for now, with a play-off in 2025 needed to fully wrap things up.

It builds on a good win over Croatia the game prior for Scotland, but Poland have started the inquest after relegation to Nations League B. Here’s how the Polish media reacted to Scotland’s win.

Przegląd Sportowy

“The Polish national team lost 1:2 to Scotland, was relegated to Division B of the Nations League, and thus an avalanche of discussions about the future of Michał Probierz started. Now, Cezary Kulesza has also broken the silence. The president of the Polish Football Association does not dispel doubts, but rather incites the atmosphere and assures: no decision has been made at the moment. Dark clouds are gathering over the Polish national team and coach Michał Probierz. On Monday, November 18, our national team lost to Scotland 1:2, conceding the decisive goal only in the 93rd minute. After this match, they also said goodbye to the A division of the Nations League and fell to a lower level.”

Fakt

“It wasn't a complicated task. The Polish national team needed a point in the match against Scotland to take third place in Group A1 of the Nations League. In the added time of the match, the team from the British Isles scored a goal that gave them victory. After the referee's final whistle, the fans bluntly expressed what they thought about the attitude of the White and Reds.

"After this defeat, the team led by coach Michał Probierz was relegated from the A division of the Nations League. The fans booed the players as they went to the locker rooms. Recently, everyone felt sorry for him. After the match with Scotland, he became the subject of mockery. In time, the National Stadium was mainly filled with celebrating fans of the visiting team. In March next year, Scotland will play in the play-offs to stay in the A division of the Nations League."

Gazeta Wyborcza

"They lost the goal that decided their relegation to the division in injury time. They fell to the bottom of the table and will spend the next edition of the competition at a lower level, among the average teams from division B. Less than 150 seconds after the referee's opening whistle, the Poles conceded their 15th goal of the tournament, equalling Kazakhstan, the team with the most leaky defence in the Nations League up to that point. Among all 54 participants in the game.

"A touching vulnerability in their own penalty area has been the team's trademark since Michał Probierz took over. Suffice it to say that the last goalkeeper to survive a match without conceding a goal was Wojciech Szczęsny. In the Euro 2024 play-off with Wales - in March, 12 matches ago."

Gazeta Krakowska

“The regret after the match is even greater because this defeat resulted in Poland being relegated from Division A of the Nations League for the first time in history. A draw would have been enough to avoid direct relegation, which we lost in the 93rd minute of the match after another defensive error.”

Super Express

“The embarrassment of the Polish national team with Scotland 1:2, which resulted in relegation from Division A of the Nations League, is still echoing."

Rzeczpospolita

“Instead of matches with Italy, the Netherlands or Portugal, the Poles will now face matches with European averages. This is the company they fit into better, but it doesn't necessarily have to be easier to get points there.”