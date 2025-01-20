Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tynecastle club still busy in the January window

Two weeks of January transfer business remain until the window closes at 11pm on Monday, 3 February. Hearts’ work continues apace as they look to strengthen and improve for the second half of the season. As things stand, they have signed two players and are working on another three.

Belgian striker Elton Kabangu arrived on loan from Union Saint-Gilloise on New Year’s Day and has already made a positive start to his time in Edinburgh. Scottish centre-back Jamie McCart followed in a permanent move from Rotherham United two days later.

Hearts are now striving to sign another central defender, a winger and an attack-minded midfielder. Austrian Michael Steinwender, Kazakhstan internationalist Islam Chesnokov and Norwegian Sander Kartum are the three men in question. The current situation with all three players is detailed below:

Michael Steinwender

A deal for the IFK Varnamo centre-back is very close. He arrived in Scotland for a medical over the weekend and finer details of the agreement are not expected to be difficult to finalise. That should happen this week and he would then need a work permit.

Hearts first need a Governing Body Endorsement from the Scottish Football Association to submit with their application to the Home Office. It is hoped all of that can be done and processed in time to register Steinwender as a Tynecastle player for Saturday’s Premiership match against Kilmarnock. However, time is tight and there is a possibility he may need to wait until next week.

Steinwender is a quick, strong and aggressive centre-back who is predominantly right-footed. He is 24 and eager to progress his career to the next level after playing more than 100 top-flight games in Austria and Sweden. The move to Scotland is designed to give him a platform to shine and develop into a real asset. His current market value is just under the £1m mark but Hearts will get him for less.

Islam Chesnokov

The player’s club, Tobol Kostanay, are willing to sell Chesnokov before his contract expires. He is due to become a free agent in November this year and Hearts are among a number of European teams trying to sign him this month. They have held talks with Tobol regarding a six-figure transfer fee and negotiations are progressing at the time of writing.

Chesnokov, 25, is highly-rated in Kazakhstan and is already a regular at international level. He has 11 caps and two goals for his country as a direct and speedy winger with an eye for goal. Tobol know they cannot keep him and, with less than 11 months remaining on his contract, they need to cash in now.

He is interested in continuing his career in the UK and sees Hearts as an opportunity to develop, but there are still hurdles to clear before any deal is finalised. Chesnokov’s current market value is around £700,000, although Hearts would be paying significantly less than that amount given the player is out of contract later this year.

Sander Kartum

Hearts’ interest in the Norwegian emerged over the weekend as they look to add an experienced, attack-minded player to their midfield. Age 29, he is a central midfielder who likes to get forward to create and score goals. His club, SK Brann, are willing to sell the player whose contract runs until 2026 and talks with Hearts are at an advanced stage.

Kartum is keen on a move to Scotland and personal terms are not expected to be difficult. He joined Brann in 2023 and played against St Mirren in the UEFA Conference League qualifying rounds back in August. His current market market value is around £400,000.

All parties are willing for a deal to happen and are working to finalise an agreement over the coming days. If everything is agreed, Kartum would then undergo a medical later this week or early next week and put pen to paper on a contract at Tynecastle.