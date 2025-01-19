Elton Kabangu's thoughts on a permanent Hearts transfer with more to come

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Intelligent movement, instinctive positioning and natural finishing are among Elton Kabangu’s strengths, making him ideal for Hearts right now. The absence of the above commodities from their forward line hindered the Tynecastle side this season, so Kabangu’s loan from Union Saint-Gilloise is well-timed. As were his two goals and assist in Friday’s 4-1 Scottish Cup win at Brechin City.

No-one should get carried away by a standout display against Highland League opponents. The Belgian looked similarly dangerous as a substitute against Aberdeen five days previously. Work permit granted, Kabangu is now demonstrating the qualities Hearts need. Game time at USG was restricted so it is reasonable to expect more from the 26-year-old as he gains fitness and sharpness in Scotland.

“Definitely,” said Kabangu. “I said when I came here I am hungry so, of course, I don’t want to finish the season with only two goals. I want more and I know I can do more. I can play better but it’s about taking things step by step. Now I am looking forward to the next match.

“One of my strengths is scoring goals, I like to score and be in the box - that is one of my qualities. My team-mates know me quite well already so that helps me. Everyone is speaking to me, my team-mates and the staff so that helps me get in good positions.

“On Friday, James [Wilson] could have gone alone but he passed to me because he knows I can shoot from there. So I am happy about that. I don’t think Hearts needed a striker because we have Shanks [Lawrence Shankland], we have Kenny [Vargas], we have Musa [Drammeh] in the squad and they’re all good players. It’s just when you are in bad shape they don’t score, so I can understand that maybe the team needs another type of striker. That’s why I’m here. I am a different type but my team-mates are good strikers too, I see them in training.

“I’m ambitious and this is an ambitious club. What the club wants matched with my ambitions so that’s why I am here. It was an easy decision to come here after the talks we had with the club and the coach. They said what they expect from me and I said what I expect from them. I can’t lie about it, it was a good feeling, a good match.”

Kabangu knows the importance of the next few months. The loan agreement expires at the end of the season but includes an option for Hearts to make his transfer permanent. Effectively, he is playing for his future. Convincing displays in maroon could earn the forward plenty adulation and a proper new chapter in his career, or he can go back to USG as a squad player.

Kabangu is coy when asked about the subject but hints that he knows his time and Scotland will be pivotal one way or the other. “If I do well here it can go fast in both ways. But, of course, if I am not doing well it can also go fast,” he said. “I am fully concentrated on my six months here. Right now I am focused on the first six months and after that I can see what’s going to happen or not. I am just living day by day, so I can’t answer what will happen in the future because it’s too far away. I’m just living in the now.”

Glebe Park was a new experience, but one he and Hearts relished after going 1-0 down in the first half. “I haven’t played in a stadium like that before,” said Kabangu. “Maybe when I was younger we played on pitches like this. Since I have become a professional, no, I haven’t played somewhere like we did on Friday. We knew what to expect from it, we knew from the beginning it would be a typical Scottish game so we were prepared mentally for it.

“We were ready for it, the game was what we expected. Obviously we didn’t want to lose a goal, but sometimes that happens in a cup match when you play away from home. They got the goal so it was up to us to find a way, that’s not unusual in the cup. We were prepared for any scenario so I wasn’t stressed and my team-mates weren’t either.

“That’s why we came out in the second half, put in a good performance and won the game. We have respect for the other team but we showed we have more quality. It is a game we should have won and you saw the result in the end.”

Hearts supporters are quickly warming to Kabangu’s qualities. So much so that his name has replaced that of the departed Japanese forward Kyosuke Tagawa in their favoured adaptation of The Champs’ 1958 song ‘Tequila’. It was given an airing in Angus on Friday. “I didn’t hear the fans singing my name but it’s always nice,” smiled Kabangu. “I have had a positive reaction from the fans since I came here and am happy for the love they have given me already. I want to do more for this club and for them.”