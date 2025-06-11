Place in 2026 tournament will make amends for injury hell of Quatar 2022

Hibs ace Martin Boyle played a starring role as Australia clinched a place at next summer’s World Cup Finals, as the Easter Road icon looks to make amends for the injury nightmare that ruled him out of the 2022 tournament in Qatar. Boyle’s free-kick delivery provided the assist for the Socceroos’ winner as they ran out 2-1 victors over Saudi Arabia in Jedda last night.

Tony Popovic’s team battled to their fourth straight victory, coming from a goal down AND needing a Matt Ryan penalty save to deny the hosts a late equaliser. Connor Metcalf scored to cancel out Abdulrahman Al-Aboud’s 19th-minute equaliser, before Boyle delivered peach of a dead ball – a right-footed inswinger from the left flank – for Mitch Duke to score goal that instantly earned a place of honour in Australian football history.

Wild scenes of celebration as Aussies clinch spot in finals

Victory over the Saudis saw the Aussies guarantee a place in their SIXTH consecutive World Cup Finals, with Popovic’s men now getting a full year to prepare for next summer’s tournament in Canada, Mexico and the USA. For Boyle, the prospect of playing in a World Cup for his adopted home country is especially sweet.

Part of the Socceroos squad who made it to the most recent finals in Qatar, the livewire forward sustained a serious knee injury just weeks before the tournament, which was moved from its traditional spot in the calendar to take place in November and December of 2022. Boyle travelled to the tournament as a non-playing member of Graham Arnold’s squad.

Boyle had Easter Road contract extension triggered at end of last season

But the pain of missing out has been evident every time the experienced forward – now 32 but still central to new boss Popovic’s thinking – has spoken about the current qualifying campaign, with the stand-in Hibs skipper recently declaring: “I'm back in the international frame. I want to keep producing results for Hibs, get my numbers up - and hopefully knock on the door and get that World Cup that injury took away from me last time.”

Boyle, who had a one-year extension clause in his contract triggered by Hibs just before the end of last season, believes excelling for his club next season will give Popovic no choice but to reward the experienced attacker – a key figure under the new-ish gaffer – with a place in the tournament. And he could be joined in North America by more than one Easter Road team-mate.

Hibs wingback Lewis Miller played the full 90 minutes against the Saudis, reinforcing his key role in the squad. Jack Iredale was called up for the pre-qualifier training camp and will hope to earn a first cap before next summer.

Top Hibs transfer target Nectar Triantis, meanwhile, withdrew from the squad to focus on the big decisions he faces as Sunderland hold out for a £1 million compensation package in negotiations with the club where he excelled on loan last season.