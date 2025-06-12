When the summer transfer window opens (again) on Monday morning, should we expect a flurry of activity from a Hibs football department looking to add key pieces to a squad proven to be the third best in Scotland just a matter of weeks ago? Watch this space.

There are so many moving parts in what Hibs are TRYING to do, with contract talks, free agency and the demands of selling – or non-selling, as the case may be – clubs all to be factored into David Gray’s grand vision how his team will line up in that Europa League second qualifying round, first leg contest on July 24. Nothing is guaranteed.

As Malky Mackay juggles contract negotiations with Rocky Bushiri and Junior Hoilett, while the Hibs board decide on whether to invest a seven-figure sum in buying Nectar Triantis from Sunderland , Gray won’t be taking anything for granted. He certainly won’t base everything on an expectation that Ryan Porteous is definitely set on an Easter Road comeback for the ages . And he’ll be focused on working with the players who, barring a mad bid for crazy money, will definitely be competing for game time in season 2025-26.

Having already added goalkeeper Raphael Sallinger and former Aberdeen attacking midfielder Jamie McGrath to a squad completely overhauled from its starting point this time last year, the Hibs boss won’t be happy to settle for what he has heading into a second season in management. But if he HAD to pick a starting XI based on players currently under contract for the big SPFL kick-off on the first weekend of August? It wouldn’t be half bad …

1 . GK Jordan Smith With all due respect to new signing Raphael Sallinger, it's hard to look beyond Smith as starting goalkeeper. He brought a real stability to the back line when thrown into a crisis situation last season. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RCB Lewis Miller Can also play at right wingback. Just played a key role in Australia securing their qualification for a SIXTH consecutive World Cup Finals. One of several players who definitely improved under Gray's guidance last season. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB Warren O'Hora Could also start on right of back three. If Rocky Bushiri - still weighing up an offer from Hibs despite his contract expiring - comes back, expect him to start in the central role. | SNS Group Photo Sales