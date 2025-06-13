American sees more US investment in Scotland as he makes ‘only allowed’ comment on Easter Road buy-in

Billionaire Bournemouth owner Bill Foley has explained more about his vision for the Black Knight investment in Hibs, as the American predicts more of his compatriots investing in the Scottish game – IF they’re allowed to take control of clubs outright. Foley’s Black Knight group, which also owns A-League franchise Auckland FC and holds a minority stake in French club FC Lorient, spent £6 million to buy a 30 per cent holding in Hibs.

The Gordon family remain in overall control of all major decisions at Hibs, with the Black Knights holding two seats on the board. After a sticky start, leading to Foley publicly complaining about the Easter Road side ignoring his advice , relations have improved significantly over the past year.

With Black Knight president Tim Bezbatchenko more directly involved and former Bournemouth analysis guru now working as Hibernian’s head of recruitment, there is room for greater co-operation on the transfer front, with Foley saying he sees a player movement model where “we’re paying ourselves instead of paying a third party.”

Sports magnate understands ‘apprehension’ about multi-club model

Allaying fears that Hibs might become a ‘feeder club’ for the Premier League side, Foley laid out the core principles of his multi-club stable, telling BBC Scotland: "Every team is just as important as the next team. But we need to have ways of avoiding the heavy transfer payments that you have in football and at least if you have transfer payments, we're paying ourselves instead of paying a third party.

"So, I understand sometimes there's apprehension about multi-club ownership. Manchester City has proved it works for them, and we feel it works for us with the size of club we are, and we respect every team that we own a part of.

"I was only allowed to buy 30 per cent of Hibs but if larger ownership percentages are allowed, you'll see many more Americans investing in Scottish football. I have no doubt about that."

Foley was speaking in response to the Rangers takeover being finalised, meaning half of next season’s Scottish Premiership will have American owners/investors influencing decisions. His allusion to only being ‘allowed’ to buy a minority stake in Hibs will obviously be of interest to supporters, who have repeatedly asked whether the American sports magnate is looking to up his investment at any point, although the current board have stressed the Gordon family’s long-term commitment to controlling the club – including covering losses to get the first team back on the right track last season.

Speaking just last month, Bezbatchenko – who has replaced Foley on the Easter Road board – stressed the potential for more co-operation in recruitment this summer as a result of Hibs finishing third in the Scottish Premiership, saying: “From a Black Knight perspective, where we're committed to is developing players, investing in scouting and recruiting, figuring out how to learn from each other This just gives us an opportunity, a platform to go and recruit better players who want to participate in Europe, who want to be a club that's competing at the top of a league like the Premiership.”