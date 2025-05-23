The Easter Road have confirmed the changes at boardroom level.

Hibs have announced a series of changes at boardroom level.

Ian Gordon is to become the new chairman and succeed Malcolm MacPherson, who is currently the non executive chair. Tim Bezbatchenko assumes position to take Bill Foley’s seat as executive director, which is one of the two seats occupied by Black Knight Football. Ryan Caswell is another board member of Black Knight and will continue in his role as a non executive director. Colin Gordon takes Kit Gordon’s seat as a non executive director as she continues involvement with the Hibernian Community Foundation Board.

Robert Begbie, Scott Fraser, and Archie Paton step down from roles as non executive directors.

A club statement: “Hibernian FC can announce that Ian Gordon will become Chairman on 1 June, 2025 as changes are made to the Board of Directors. Gordon will assume the role of Chairman, succeeding Malcolm McPherson, the Club’s current Non-Executive Chairman. Following the passing of his father, Ronald J Gordon, Ian has served as an Executive Director, and has worked closely with Black Knight President, Tim Bezbatchenko and the Club’s Senior Leadership Team.

“The Gordon family and Hibernian FC extend their sincere gratitude for Malcolm’s service to the club as Non-Executive Chairman. McPherson will remain on the Club’s Board as a Non-Executive Director. Tim Bezbatchenko will assume Bill Foley’s seat as Executive Director, taking one of the two seats occupied by Black Knight Football. Ryan Caswell, a Board member of Black Knight, will continue in his role as a Non-Executive Director.

“Since becoming Black Knight President, Bezbatchenko has been working closely with Hibernian FC leadership providing his expertise in support of the Club’s goals. Ian Gordon and Tim Bezbatchenko will continue to serve as the liaisons for Hibernian FC and Black Knight to further the partnership. Colin Gordon will assume Kit Gordon’s seat as a Non-Executive Director. Kit will continue her involvement with the Hibernian Community Foundation Board. Kathrin Hamilton will remain as Non-Executive Vice-Chairman, as will Leslie Robb as a Non-Executive Director.

“Finally, Hibernian FC thanks the three members stepping down from their roles as Non-Executive Directors, Robert Begbie, Scott Fraser, and Archie Paton. While no longer on the board, Fraser will continue to work closely with the Football Club.”

Hibs board of directors

Chairman – Ian Gordon

Non-Executive Vice-Chairman – Kathrin Hamilton

Executive Director – Tim Bezbatchenko (Black Knight Football)

Non-Executive Director – Ryan Caswell (Black Knight Football)

Non-Executive Director – Colin Gordon

Non-Executive Director – Malcolm McPherson

Non-Executive Director – Leslie Robb