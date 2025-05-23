A former Hibs pair capped off a memorable change of circumstances in just over a 12 month period this week at Tottenham

A former Hibs pair have shared their delight after winning the Europa League this week with Tottenham.

Ange Postecoglou’s side emerged 1-0 victors over Manchester United in Bilbao to secure their first trophy since 2008. Brennan Johnson helped bundle the ball on its way into the United net in the first half to seal silverware and Champions League football for a side currently 17th in the Premier League.

While their manager’s second season prophecy and top stars are taking much of the limelight, there were two former Hibs figures in the coaching staff helping them on their way to glory, Nick Montgomery and Sergio Raimundo.

Former Hibs boss helps seal Tottenham Europa League glory

Montgomery came in as Hibs head coach after success at Australian side Central Coast Mariners, with Raimundo by his side. They did not last until the end of the season and a 4-0 loss against Aberdeen brought an end to their reign after less than a year, but their credentials had not gone unnoticed by ex-Socceroos boss Postecoglou. He brought both into his inner Tottenham sanctum alongside former Australia midfielder Mile Jedinak as the ex-Hibs men formed part of the Spurs coaching group tackling this season.

Taking to Instagram, Montgomery said of the triumph in Bilbao that capped an outstanding turnaround from sacking last year to European trophy winner in May 2025: “Champions of Europe! What a night.”

Ange Postecoglou on Tottenham Europa League final

Speaking after the game, Postecoglou said: “It's hard to put into words the emotions. I'm super proud of the players. To quote my favourite Australian prime minister, Paul Keating, after an unlikely victory he said, 'This is one for the true believers.' and this is certainly one of the true believers. That means an unbelievable group of players who never wavered, never lost faith in me and what we were doing. Unbelievable football staff, led by brilliant coaches. People who work at the club from the board down, Lilywhite House, the training ground. The supporters.

“I know people think I've got this fractious relationship but every supporter I ever bumped into was just so kind in reassuring me they believe in what I was doing. I never felt... I understand the disappointment we put them through this year, particularly in the league, but seeing them, the impact it has on some on them. It's obviously 17 years since our last trophy, 41 in Europe, some of them have never had a night like this. It's a reward for them. Finally to my beautiful wife, my boys, my family, my friends. They're all my inspiration. I'm kind of the front man, it's easy for me to take on the responsibility but they've got no choice but to come along for the ride. Seeing them out there on the pitch, a smile on their faces, made me happy.”