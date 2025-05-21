Ex-Celtic gaffer Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham staff includes TWO former Easter Road coaches

Former Hibs boss Nick Montgomery is a Europa League winner – and bound for a place in the Champions League. Just over a year on from being unceremoniously axed by the Easter Road club, the proud Yorkshireman – a key member of Ange Postecoglou’s staff at Tottenham – is celebrating a major trophy to add to his CV.

Tonight’s victory over Manchester United in Bilbao saw Spurs turn their season around at the very death, as Postecoglou maintained his streak of ALWAYS winning a trophy in his second season at a club. And the Australian gaffer was helped in his mission by not one but two ex-Hibees.

Montgomery and long-time assistant Sergio Raimundo both jumped at the chance to join the former Celtic gaffer’s coaching staff within weeks of being binned by Hib last May. And they’ve become integral members of Postecoglou’s brains trust during a season of extreme emotions, as injury-ravaged Spurs – currently sitting just one place above the Premier League relegation zone with a game remaining – picked up their first European honour in 41 years.

Tottenham’s victory over Bruno Amorim’s bedraggled Red Devils, just one place above the North London club in the league, saw them bag their fourth European trophy. But the most recent of those came when they lifted the old UEFA Cup, the precursor to the Europa League, way back in 1984.

Winning the Europa League comes with automatic entry into the Champions League next season. While Postecoglou’s position is a source of constant speculation, with bookies regular quoting ‘Next Spurs manager’ odds despite the current incumbent still being under contract, as things stand Montgomery and Raimundo will be coaching in Europe’s elite club competition after the summer.

Montgomery had single January transfer window to overhaul chaotic squad

Montgomery spent just eight months at the helm of Hibs, with the former A-League winner paying the ultimate price for failing to get an inherited squad into the top six last season. Arriving as a replacement for Lee Johnson in September, he was given just the difficult January transfer window to attempt an overhaul on a bloated squad put together by a series of predecessors.

Despite bringing in top talents like Myziane Maolida and Emi Marcondes on short-term deals, Monty couldn’t prevent the downward slide that saw his team miss out on a place in the top six in the final pre-split fixture, as a late equaliser by Motherwell’s Shane Blaney in a 1-1 draw at Fir Park sent them crashing into the bottom half of the table. That prompted a damning statement from the Hibs board, which was followed by a 4-0 home loss to Aberdeen.

Montgomery was relieved of his duties with two games remaining, the club appointing David Gray as interim manager. Gray was handed the reins on a permanent basis in the summer, immediately bringing in a dozen players and clearing out a number of fringe players.

After a horrific start to his own managerial career, with just one win in the opening 14 league games, Gray was grateful to the Hibs board for breaking with established practice in standing by their man. He then presided over a stunning 17-game unbeaten run in the league as Hibs finished third in the Scottish Premiership with a game to spare – and earned themselves a European place in the process.