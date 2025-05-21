Grant Scott’s champions were guests of honour at Easter Road staff bash on Sunday night

SWPL title-winning Hibs boss Grant Scott insists he’s never seen the club more unified. And he believes Premier League veteran Dwight Gayle photo-bombing Sunday night’s Easter Road bash is an example of shared purpose across the entire football department at East Mains.

As well as Scott’s team being crowned champions for the first time since 2007, Hibs getting a win against Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday when a draw would have been enough, David Gray ended the campaign celebrating his side clinching third place in the Scottish Premiership with something to spare. And the Hibs Under-18s, under the guidance of former fan favourite Darren McGregor, paraded the Club Academy Elite League trophy at half-time in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Rangers at Easter Road.

Hibernian Women gaffer believes ‘crossover’ with David Gray’s group helps everyone

Experienced coach Scott, back at Hibs for a second spell as boss, told our Hibs Hub podcast: “Yeah, honestly, it’s like nothing I've experienced before, and I think there's a lot of people deserve a lot of credit. You know, the leaders in the in the company, in the business, in the football club, all sides of it.

“Look, on the pitch success definitely helps drive cohesion and buy in and all the rest.

“But with all of us working at the same building day-to-day, the Academy under 18, Darren's team, Dave Gray's team, ourselves, there's a lot of crossover, a lot of communication, bumping in each other in corridors. We all know who's doing what.

“You know, I think I've just never experienced anything like it, and I think it's so commendable from everyone. From the owners, Ian Gordon when he's in, Malky Mackay, and all the staff that work up at Easter Road, the commercial teams … I'll have missed names out and I could add names in.

“It's probably as close as I've ever seen to something that's functioning across the different areas as well as it is. I've never seen anything like it.”

Scott: ‘I need a Dwight Gayle for the women’s team next season!’

A number of men’s first team stars attended Sunday night’s traditional end-of-season bash for support staff in the Behind the Goals sports bar at the stadium, with the start time pushed back so the women’s team could attend. They were given a raucous ovation when they arrived bearing medals and one very special trophy – prompting former Newcastle and Crystal Palace striker Gayle, who has just retired after a special one-off season at Hibs, to ask for a photo opportunity.

Scott said: “He did. I've seen it this morning, yeah. He's got a couple of pictures on the pitch, which is strange, right?

“But this is one of the elements that people are not seeing. A guy who probably doesn't need to play this season.

“He's pretty much set for life, well-rounded guy, but has loved his time at Hibs, sticks his head into the women's office on a weekly basis. Good luck for the weekend. Playing Rangers this weekend? Good luck. He knows what we’re doing, knows what it’s all about.

“So good with the players, congratulates you when you've gone in and won - and one of the first guys to come up to us when we went into the room on Sunday evening back at Easter Road, straight across, congratulated everybody. Really bought into the club, just a proper football person.

“He’s just loving the success everyone's having. So, yeah, he was he was there centre spot with his with the SWPL trophy. He's a special, special man.

“What a guy, just a great guy to be around. His energy is incredible, positive nature. Yeah, so I'm looking for a Dwight Gayle for the women's team for next season!”