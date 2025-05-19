Unexpected league glory can only enhance drive to make top flight more entertaining

With just a few short lines, Grant Scott cuts straight to the heart of the miracle. And lays bare exactly why Hibs winning the SPWL title might just be the best thing to ever happen in this new era of professional women’s football in Scotland.

“It just shows you money doesn't buy you everything, doesn't it?” says Scott, the experienced gaffer adding: “I think we're perfectly entitled to say that. There's a lot of team spending a lot of money - and we have to be sensible with what we do.”

There you have it. Not merely an attempt to add perspective to Hibernian Women’s first SWPL title since 2007. But an explanation of the hard graft that has helped Hibs do more than just cling to the coat tails of the most well-resourced clubs in the country.

As the women’s game looks to launch itself on a new course of full-time commitment and genuine competition across the board, the value of a truly great story – an underdog tale of triumph against the odds – cannot, or at least should not, be underestimated. Here is proof, if proof were needed, of a strength in depth that can only reflect well on an elite division about to be cut in size.

If Hibs winning the league can’t provide the part-time clubs in a new 10-team top flight with the financial muscle needed to go fully professional, the example set by their season of glory does at least offer encouragement to teams not graced with the deep pockets of the big three – Rangers, Celtic and Glasgow City. If Hibs can not only close the gap but become the first non-Glasgow side to finish top of SWPL1 in 18 years, why shouldn’t other economic middleweights dare to dream?

Rangers wage bill massively outstrips Hibs spending power

Just to put the finances in context, a handful of the top earners at Rangers would, over the course of the season, probably account for HALF of Hibs Women’s entire wage bill. Along with Celtic, they also have the strength of their global brand to attract recruits.

Glasgow City, proud of their pioneering role in the professional era and winners of 14 consecutive SWPL titles during their most dominant period, continue to invest. Runners-up to Hibs on this occasion, a position the Hibees themselves have occupied on SEVEN different occasions since that 2007 triumph, City are guaranteed to bounce back.

Champions League prize has Scott declaring: ‘We want more!’

While Scott looks forward to taking Hibs into the Champions League, then, it’s going to be interesting to see what happens next, in a wider context. There will inevitably be discussions about how to build on this most surprising – but entirely deserved – victories.

As the authorities bank on cutting the top division as a way of eliminating – or at least reducing the chances of – those horrible one-sided hammerings as full-time teams swat aside the part-timers, they’ll understand that genuine competition at the top end of the table can only enhance the image of the SWPL. If you consider the excitement generated every time any team outside of the Old Firm even LOOKS like mounting an SPFL title challenge, well, you’ll understand what this could do for growing the game.

Scott, reflecting on what has been achieved but already looking forward to new challenges in his second stint as Hibs boss, said: “We've done it together. I'm immensely proud. I think it's a brilliant position for this club to have come from and now be in.

“But you know what? We're all competitors. We want more. I hope they rest up and go again in the summer.

“Yeah, Europe will be interesting. I’ve obviously had a taste of it before. I know how tough it can be. I've had a couple of tough results and performances in Europe with this club.

“But we're in a better place now. You always want a favourable draw. If we can get a decent draw, there's no reason why this group can't compete on any stage.

“I'm thrilled with the group. I think there's a real special quality in them. I can't quite put my finger on it.

“People talk about togetherness. And there's a desire, the hunger to do things well. To keep working.”