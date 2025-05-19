Victory over Rangers at Ibrox secured first title since 2007 for Hibernian Women

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Game recognises game. Even if different training schedules keep in-depth interaction to a minimum, Grant Scott and David Gray have spent enough time together to appreciate the priceless values that unite them in their efforts to tilt at financial behemoths.

Few in the Hibernian family would have been happier, then, to see Scott’s underdogs claim their first SWPL title than first-year head coach Gray. At the end of a season when his own boys went from relegation fodder to Best of the Rest behind Scotland’s big two, the former Scottish Cup winning captain understands the significance of a genuine against-the-odds triumph by Hibs Women.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emphasising the one core principle shared by both of the senior teams operating on a sort of timeshare system out at Hibernian Training Centre, Gray acknowledged that the constantly evolving economics of the women’s game in Scotland should have given Scott’s group little to no chance of finishing top of the pile. Which makes winning a first title since 2007 all the more remarkable.

“That's true, 100% when you think about the challenges now in the women’s game,” said Gray, the gaffer adding: “Just look at the power and money involved.

“It's great to see actually the finances and the backing that's moving the game forward. That's the big thing. It’s developing all the time; it's improving year on year at a real rate - and I think that's something that will keep progressing.

“So right from the start Grant’s definitely been up against it. He did so well even to get close, given the way the game is - but he always seemed quietly confident that they could get the job done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The one thing I’ve heard Grant speak a lot about is the togetherness in that group. You can see that when the players are around the training ground, what a great team spirit they have.

“You know, it’s something I’ve spoken about building in my group. When I look at what Grant has done with that group of players, it’s something money can’t buy.

“And that togetherness doesn’t happen by accident. You need to have good people in the building. Grant understands that – and he’s made it happen.”

Until Hibs build their new first team-only training centre and indoor pitch out at East Mains, the existing training ground will continue to be a busy place. Too busy to meet the demands of every team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Which is why Hibs Women moved to afternoon training this season. The men are long gone by the time Scott’s squad arrive for their 2 pm start, meaning they’ve effectively got the run of the place – and all the facilities that go with it. An imperfect solution, it doesn’t seem to have held Hibs back, does it?

Gray has enjoyed ringside seat for Scott’s glory season

Scott and his coaching team of Stewart Hall and Joelle Murray are, of course, in the building much earlier. They’ve got an office just along the hall from Gray’s inner sanctum and, as a general rule, the door is always open.

Gray has enjoyed being so close to Scott’s group, geographically. If nothing else, it’s provided him with a ringside seat as they’ve pulled off one of the great shocks in the history of women’s football here in Scotland.

“It's actually been really good this season bringing the whole club together into the one building at the same time,” said Gray, the 37-year-old adding: “I know it's not at the same time as in operating all day at the same time - but just being here together is really helpful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All in this together

“I speak to Joelle a lot and I feel that we're all in this together. This is one club, we're all moving forward and it's great to see everybody doing well and.

“You can add the under-18s into that as well. Them winning the league, it shows there is this real feelgood factor right through the club at the minute.

“Add a little bit of what we’re doing, and the way the fans have been this season. And it’s a real positive place to be, isn’t it?”

Two of the most even tempered folk in football, it’s hardly a surprise to find that Gray and Scott see each other as kindred spirits. Both are reserved, in their own way. But that does NOT mean they don’t absolutely burn with a need to win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“First up, I think he's done a fantastic job, regardless of the end result in the league,” said Gray. “Clearly that shows in everything he's done.

“He's quite a reserved character around the building every day and he goes about his business very professionally. That's something that I've noticed. And he’s very organised.

“I’ve got loads of respect for what he’s done this season. He’s done a brilliant job here for a number of seasons now, since coming back to the club, to be honest.

“He’s full of desire to go and win. And he’ll be the first one to say that it’s always about the team behind the team, because he knows what goes on in that coaching room through there.”