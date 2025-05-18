Grant Scott looking to trump silverware haul of first stint as gaffer - against the odds

Even though he’s been through this sort of situation before, Grant Scott doesn’t deny the obvious differences between then and now. Scottish women’s football has grown at such an enormous rate, even over the past four or five seasons, that the past really does feel like a foreign country for those involved in the game.

Should Hibs win the SWPL title by getting at least a point against Rangers at Ibrox this afternoon, it will carry far greater significance than anything Scott achieved during his first stint as manager. Not to sniff at a record that included a Scottish Cup and SWPL Cup Double, but it all feels so much tougher now.

“I just think that it's all bigger now, even winning cups and getting to cup finals because of the depth of quality now that's in the league,” said Scott, never anything less than honest and assessment on all matters football, the experienced coach adding: “Without being disrespectful, it was a bit predictable in 2018 and 2019 when I was here before, when ourselves and Glasgow City competed for everything.

“Now having the full-time teams that we do, the quality of player, the quality of coaching, the product on the pitch is just so much better. It's a real new era for the Scottish women's game.

“But we're back here fighting at the right end. Hopefully, we can maintain that and sustain it for a number of years.

Hibernian Women dreaming of the ‘big one’ on final day

“There's no getting away from it for a club of our stature and size, budget, you name it, that this would be a really big one. We've still got a job to do, so it's nice to dream about - and we've been dreaming about it for a number of months now.

“The league winning is always a big one for me. I think that to hit that level of consistency for the longer period is a true indicator that you've been a good team.

“I think wherever we finish, we don't really have to prove that anymore. We've shown how good a team we are. But if we can get this over the line, it's a massive achievement by this group of players.”

Those players will have to overcome some significant obstacles today. Not least the decision to switch venues – and surfaces – at relatively short notice, a definite advantage to Rangers that falls completely within the SWPL rules.

Sitting three points clear of both this afternoon’s opponents AND Glasgow City, but with inferior goal difference to each of their rivals, the visitors only need a point. But they’re underdogs, whatever the table says.

Scott has faith in his players, naturally, the gaffer admitting: “There's no doubt our structure is based on trying to be difficult to beat. We know that when we go on the attack, we're fast, we're fluent, we've got good goals in us.

“We're happy with what we've got, who we've got and the threats we've got. We just need to play all our strengths when the time's right.”

Will Hibs fans travel in numbers to Govan?

Rangers fans will clearly be in the majority today, with the move to Ibrox clearly designed to generate a big home crowd. That also, of course, opens up the opportunity for non-regulars with Hibernian affiliations to maybe venture into unfamiliar territory by watching the women in action.

“Yeah, look, I think for our loyal fans, we want to make sure we compete on Sunday as best we can,” said Scott. “But the prospect of potentially another Hibs team this season winning a league, it would be great to see a lot more people there and back us.

“We'll take what we can. Hopefully people will join us and see what we can do on Sunday for the ones that do travel.

“Look, I think it's exciting. There's no getting away from it. It's got an extra buzz since beating Celtic on Wednesday night. Good performance, good result for us.

“Takes it down to the last game. And I think we're excited to be involved in it for the first time in the new era of the game.

“And look, yeah, we're as fit as we can be. I think the post-split is taxing for all the squads. I think we're a bit at the raw end of that.

“We have a smaller squad than most, so it stretches us. But in the main, yeah, we're excited and ready to take part.”