Grant Scott leading from front as Hibernian Women enter closing stretch

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The economics should make it improbable. But definitely not impossible. If team spirit and unity of purpose counts for anything, Hibs will not be found wanting over the closing sprint of an SWPL title race with the potential to produce something truly spectacular.

Joelle Murray, the former captain now playing a crucial role in Grant Scott’s coaching team, has been part of the Hibs story since she was a kid. A winner of two league titles back in the pre-professional era, and a player who straddled the transition from amateur to full-time football, the Hibernian Hall of Fame inductee speaks with authority on a championship challenge beginning to feel just a little familiar to the serial winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head to head with rivals Glasgow City at Meadowbank today

With Hibs sitting three points clear of Glasgow City at the top of the SWPL table, and with Rangers five adrift of the leaders, the Edinburgh side are in control of their own destiny. A victory over City at Meadowbank this afternoon would certainly go a long way to clinching the league flag.

Murray, opening up on the prospect of a title triumph that few dared predict in this era of financial might generated by the three big Glasgow clubs, said: “Oh, it would be unbelievable. I speak about it quite a lot.

“I've been fortunate to be very successful with this club and experience the cup wins, the league wins, and I'm just desperate to experience that again with this special group. Probably not for myself, but for the girls, for the staff, so that they can experience.

“I know what it's like, a lot of them don't. So I want it probably more for them than for me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hibernian Women working on fraction of budget available to top sides

With a nod to the financial realities at play, Murray admits clinching the title this year would be in a different category to the glories enjoyed in her own playing day, saying: “Oh, 100%. We're under no illusion that in terms of budget, squad sizes, resources, we're probably fourth or fifth placed in the league. So when you take all of that into consideration, we're overachieving.

“But I've said the same thing a lot recently. We've got something that money can't buy and it's such a special group.

“The group play for each other, they fight for each other, and I think that's down to the recruitment. In the summer last year, we recruited the player, but we also wanted to recruit the person, and I feel like we've got a good blend of good players, good people - and people who just want to play for the badge.”

At the head of all this energy and excitement, of course, is Scott. Newly crowned SWPL Manager of the Year at last weekend’s PFA Scotland dinner in Glasgow, the experienced coach leads with a quiet certainty at odds with his team’s noisy claim on the crown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SWPL Games played Points Goal difference Hibernian 29 70 66 Glasgow City 29 67 86 Rangers 29 65 110

“I think he's extremely humble, never gets too high, never gets too low,” said Murray. “He went to the PFA Scotland dinner, knowing the competition that he was up against, he didn't think he was going to win.

“So that just tells you a lot about the man who's had an incredible season so far. So yeah, absolutely delighted for him, as I know the other staff group will be as well.

“I’m learning a lot from him. I think now, obviously, I have a different relationship with Grant. I worked under him as a player when he was first at the club.

“Now his current reign at the club, as a kind of assistant coach, and learning so much, the way he goes about his business. And don't get me wrong, there's things that he'll do that I maybe wouldn't.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But I think that's the beauty of our staff group. We have attributes that complement each other, and he's a very calm and composed manager, doesn't really lose his temper a lot, if at all. And I think that's what gets the best out of players.”

Three games to go – the Hibs fixture list as they close in on the SWPL title:

Today – Glasgow City (H)

Meadowbank Stadium 12.10 KO

Tickets here

Wednesday – Celtic (H)

Meadowbank Stadium 18.00 KO

Sunday, May 18 – Rangers (A)

Ibrox Stadium 12 noon KO

Tickets here