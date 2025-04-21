Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

‘We fight to the end’ vow as players enjoy ‘revenge’ over Rangers

After serving up a cold dish of revenge in the Meadowbank sunshine, Hibs have some down time before they resume their SWPL title challenge. Providing a chance to reflect on a remarkable season to date – and add some context to the enormity of what they’re trying to achieve.

At a crucial stage in the continued development of women’s football in Scotland, Hibs winning their first title since 2007 might just be the best thing to happen. Not that the other clubs vying for the crown should be expected to acknowledge as much, even in private.

But Grant Scott’s team, operating on a fraction of the budget available to the biggest spenders in the land, returning to the cut-and-thrust of a genuine title race definitely adds something special to the mix. Think back to Leicester’s men winning the Premier League, if you like, and consider the excitement, attention and growth generated by that shattering of the established order.

Whether or not Hibs could stick around to contend for more honours in the reshaped SWPL 1, which will be cut to 10 teams next year as authorities seek to create a more competitive elite division, may be down to economics. They’d have to invest significant sums simply to hold onto players. But putting the trophy in the boardroom would certainly help gaffer Scott make his case for more backing.

With five rounds of fixtures to go, Hibs are back on top of the table. Yesterday’s 2-0 home win over Rangers – avenging their 5-0 loss to Jo Potter’s side in the Sky Sports Cup Final just four weeks earlier – saw them leapfrog the visitors AND climb above Glasgow City, who dropped points in a 0-0 draw with Hearts at Oriam earlier in the day.

So impressive was yesterday’s performance that, putting aside all club rivalries, Hearts head of girls’ academy Emma Hunter hailed her club’s rivals for “winning in style” as she said simply: “Wow.” Pretty much capturing the mood across women’s football, as seasoned/cynical observers watch Hibs continue to defy the odds.

To put what they’re doing in perspective, 2007 may not sound like so long ago, depending on your age. But it was an entirely different era for women’s football in Scotland, which was effectively an amateur game, long before the Old Firm had begun adding their commercial might to the mix.

Potential Ibrox title decider on Helicopter Sunday if SWPL flag still up for grabs

With everyone to play each other one more time in the post-split schedule, there is enormous potential for everything to change between now and the final round of fixtures on May 18. Hibs are away to Rangers on the final weekend, with the Govan club likely to move the game to Ibrox if it’s looking like a title decider on yet another dramatic ‘Helicopter Sunday’ for the women’s game.

It currently looks like a three-way tussle between three sides separated by extremely slender margins; Rangers are two points adrift of the leaders, with City one further behind. Even trailing by eight points, however, Celtic and Hearts will feel they have a chance to get into the mix by winning every game.

For now, Hibs have the luxury of a weekend off because of the Scottish Cup semi-finals. Time to rest up and prepare for an SWPL title classic likely – again – to go right to the wire.

Scott’s squad looks durable enough to go the distance, Eilidh Adams summing up the difference between this season and previous campaigns by explaining: “I think there is just a togetherness in the squad. And we fight to the end.

“Before, maybe we would go a goal behind and not always stick together. We would lose our heads. But I think this year it’s a brilliant group of girls, you can see that on the pitch.”

Reflecting on the win over Rangers, Adams told BBC Alba: “It feels good. After the cup final we almost wanted to get some revenge; we know that wasn’t a good day for us.

“To put on a good performance, it’s a big three points. But there is a long way to go, still a lot to come.”

Hunter, who was on TV commentary duty, said of the Hibs triumph: “Wow. They just keep doing it, don’t they? They’re doing it in style, as well.

“They’re not just winning one-nil. They’re scoring some fantastic goals – and demonstrating different sides to their game, whether that’s game management or taking their chances. Huge credit to them for being top of the table. It’s brilliant.”

The title run-in:

Wed, April 30 (Meadowbank) - Hibs v Motherwell

Sunday, May 4 (Oriam) - Hearts v Hibs

Sunday, May 11 (Meadowbank) - Hibs v Glasgow City

Wednesday, May 14 (Meadowbank) - Hibs v Celtic

Sunday, May 18 (Venue TBC) - Rangers v Hibs