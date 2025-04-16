Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rangers take over at top after win over City as Scott’s team maintain hopes of first title since 2007

They started the night joint top of the SWPL table. And ended it a point behind the new leaders.

But it would be hard to portray a gutsy, gritty and intermittently impressive 0-0 draw away to defending champions Celtic as anything short of a positive result for Grant Scott’s Hibs. If they do go on to claim their first league flag since 2007, this may be a vital point along the way.

The visitors at the unfamiliar venue of Hamilton’s New Douglas Park had chances to claim all three points on the night, especially in a frantic late spell when Celtic’s Kelsey Daugherty repeatedly came to the home side’s rescue. With Glasgow City losing 2-1 to Rangers, just one of those chances getting past the goalie would have put Hibs back on top.

They’re still very much in control of their own destiny, however, after a game that saw goalkeeper Erin Clachers limp out of action after 33 minutes, Noa Schumacher stepping off the bench to regain her place between the sticks. In a night of twists and turns across the top flight, it remains as tight as ever.

Glasgow City were already a goal up on Rangers when this one kicked off at 8 pm, the earlier start just a few miles along the road giving two of the title contenders a chance to steal an early march on their rivals. It’s officially that time of year, in the SWPL’s post-split phase, when fans can spend as much time focusing on results elsewhere as they do on their own team’s performance.

That couldn’t be the case for Grant Scott or his coaching team, of course. Fully focused on the game in front of them, they’d have been pleased enough with how the visitors started.

Tegan Bowie was an absolute menace on the left wing, Michaela MacAlonie a threat in behind striker Kathleen McGovern – and even right back Lauren Doran-Barr got forward on an early charge. Eilidh Adams will be kicking herself for not at least hitting the target from a tight angle after a Bowie cross was flicked on by McGovern, even if it was no more than a half chance.

The sight of Celtic’s Natalie Ross being booked for a late challenge on Kiera Grant, meanwhile, reflected the balance of play in midfield. Hibs were more than in this contest.

Injury to starting keeper can’t derail challenge

The reigning champions were always going to play their way into the game, of course. And it took an acrobatic punch from Clachers to clear one particularly dangerous looking cross.

With Clachers off despite her best attempts to play on, Hibs came close to opening the scoring just before half-time, Adams connecting sweetly with a Bowie cross – only to see her left-footed volley tipped over the bar by Daugherty.

By the time the second half here kicked off, Rangers were 2-1 up at Petershill Park. And Hibs started like a team sniffing the chance of a return to the summit; home keeper Daugherty did very well to prevent McGovern from finishing a delicate little ball around the corner from Adams.

Again, though, Celtic found their feet. Faced with the prospect of dropping to fifth in the table, a full nine points adrift, they had no choice but to commit bodies and intent in pursuit of a win.

Still, Adams forced Daugherty into another fine save with a shot from distance, the Celtic keeper getting one hand to a ball that was dropping just under the bar with just over 20 minutes remaining. And the keeper had to dive at the feet of McGovern as Hibs launched a sweeping attack inside the closing 10 minutes.

Siobhan Hunter was left as astonished as she was frustrated, meanwhile, to see Daughtery clawing the central defender’s header away from goal after another Ciara Grant corner caused just enough havoc to make the Celtic defence uncomfortable. And Daughtery went full stretch to save from substitute Rosie Livingston in the last knockings of a contest that became increasingly frantic as full-time approached.

With Rangers up next at Meadowbank on Sunday, and everyone to play each other again in the home-and-away post-split fixtures, it’s impossible to look away from yet another enthralling SWPL title race. One where Hibs remain more than serious contenders.