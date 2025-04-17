Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Video: Watch as gaffer Scott rallies troops after Celtic stalemate

SWPL title contenders Hibs will show no fear as they welcome leaders Rangers to Meadowbank for a crucial clash on Sunday. And gaffer Grant Scott has urged his team to keep ‘hanging around’ the business end of the table over the closing weeks of the campaign.

Hibs were disappointed not to pick up maximum points away to defending champions Celtic last night, a sign of how far the team has come in a season when they’ve regularly topped the league. Rangers took over at the summit as a result of their 2-1 win away to Glasgow City in an eventful midweek card.

Scott, his team still just a point behind the leaders, believes there are at least four teams in serious contention for the crown, with Hearts – derby winners at the weekend – leapfrogging Celtic by dint of their 2-0 home win over Motherwell. Hibs, looking to win the league for the first time since 2007, are firmly in control of their own destiny.

“Another tough one,” said the experienced coach, looking ahead to Sunday afternoon. “It’s just tightening up, isn’t? Hearts had a good result, and they’ve caught up a bit, so it puts them right back in the mix, although nobody really thought they were out of it, anyway.

“It’s all to play for. We’re just delighted to be in there hanging around for as long as we possibly can – and seeing where it takes us.”

Admitting to feeling a little frustrated by his team’s inability to finish off Celtic in a game where the visitors had plenty of chances, Scott stressed: “I think we’re always respectful to our opponents. But I think we probably dominated a lot of the match – and certainly created the better chances. Their keeper made three or four remarkable saves.

“So in a way we’re disappointed not to win. But as tight as the points tally is with the other teams, we don’t know how important this point will be.

“It’s a good bounce-back performance from the players after losing at the weekend. I’m delighted with the performance – but disappointed not to win.”

Centre-half Siobhan Hunter, who saw Celtic keeper Kelsey Daughtery make a stunning one-handed save from the defender’s late header, said: “The goalie had some top saves, to be fair. On another day that might go in.

“We did everything we wanted to do, just weren’t able to score. But we’ll take a point from a tough away game.

“It’s massive. Before we would go to Celtic and maybe sit in, look for the draw. A point is a massive thing given how tight it is for everyone.”

Focusing on the chance to knock Rangers off top spot this weekend, Hunter admitted: “It probably doesn’t get much tougher, the week that we’ve had. But we’ll recover and get ready for Sunday.

“We don’t fear them – but we do respect them. Hopefully we get the three points we need.”

Sunday’s game is live on BBC Alba with a 4.10 pm KO. Tickets starting at £4 are available here.