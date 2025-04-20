Hibs rise above Rangers to reclaim SWPL lead with Easter Sunday victory at Meadowbank

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunshine on Leith booms out around Meadowbank as home side leapfrog title rivals with five games remaining

Hibs returned to the top of the SWPL table in emphatic style at Meadowbank, with a 2-0 win over Rangers that saw Grant Scott’s title hopefuls leapfrog over the visitors to claim top spot with five games remaining. On a day when title rivals Glasgow City dropped points in a goalless draw away to Hearts, the Hibees - seeking their first title since 2007 - delivered an emphatic triumph over their closest challengers.

A Kathleen McGovern header inside the opening 10 minutes and a long-range strike from left back Stacey Papadopoulos late in the first half put Scott’s team in control of the contest - and destined for a return to the summit. While Rangers had chances to get back into the contest in a frenzied second half, Hibs might well have scored more - Eilidh Adams hit the post - in a game where they were n a lot of individual battles.

The home side had to withstand an early flurry of activity - without much accuracy - in and around their own penalty area as the visitors began in frantic fashion. And there was concern when goalkeeper Noa Schumacher - herself a sub for the injured Erin Clachers in the midweek draw with Celtic - went down clutching her ankle.

Any pain she might have been feeling would have been eased by the sight of McGovern’s opener, the striker finishing off a sweeping move to including a killer pass from Michaela McAlonie - and a raking Adams cross from the right wing just begging to be put away. Duly done.

Tegan Bowie put in a delivery from the left flank that caused complete chaos in the Rangers box, Adams winning a corner in a contest with keeper Jenna Fife. Siobhan Hunter’s header from the set piece was well held by the goalie.

Defending in numbers and picking their moments to put the squeeze on Rangers, Hibs looked more dangerous as half-time approached. So it wasn’t a total surprise to see them go 2-0 up with 34 minutes on the clock.

While everyone was still appealing for a free-kick after Adams was pole-axed at halfway, left back Papadopoulos stepped up to score with a right-footed shot from the edge of the box. Hibs were in firm control.

Rangers made changes at half-time but, to be honest, Hibs had the visitors penned down for a good ten minutes at the start of the second half. Had Adams’ right-footed shot gone in off the post with Jenna Fife well beaten, instead of rebounding clear, few could have complained about the score line not reflecting the balance of play.

Jo Potter’s team did come back into the game as they made more changes and threw bodies forward. But Shumacher was not to be beaten on an afternoon of high emotion.

The day ended with Sunshine on Leith being belted out around Meadowbank, a venue where it’s not exactly easy to generate atmosphere, and with the table showing Hibs two points clear at the top. With everyone still to play each other once in the run-in, they’re more than in the hunt for the top prize.