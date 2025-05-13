Hibernian Women just two games from first championship in 18 years

Grant Scott says he can “feel” the hunger of his Hibs players as they chase the club’s first SWPL title since 2007. And the newly crowned SWPL Manager of the Year is banking on the “incredible belief” in the dressing room to see them over the line.

Hibs take on Celtic at Meadowbank tomorrow night, with a 6 pm kick-off, before rounding off a remarkable season against rivals Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday. They’re currently sitting top of Scotland’s elite division, three points clear of both Rangers and Glasgow City, with two rounds of fixtures remaining.

Scott, who said a few players were “hanging by a threat” with niggling injuries at this late stage of the campaign, believes his squad are anything but content to settle for pats on the back – and no major prize – for their efforts in a year of over-achievement. Sunday’s battling 2-2 draw at home to City demonstrated, he says, a real appetite for more.

Greed is good as players hunt down top prize

Asked if there was now almost a greed among the group as they hunt the top honour on Scottish women’s football, he said: “I think there is. I see a lot of focus in them.

“Delivering the messages in a team meeting or pre-match when you're giving your last bits of information or motivation, there’s a real focus about them. So I'm starting to feel it from the group more and more, I think.

“You probably see it in some of the performances. Sunday was not an easy match at all. We've had to fight and do the dirty bits of the game really well.

“But particularly going a goal down so early against a really strong opponent, to come back and bounce back and get the two goals. It shows you what's happening in that changing room just now. The belief in them is incredible to see.

Leaders surpassing all expectations

“Honestly, I think the position we're in has far surpassed what my honest thoughts were at the start of the season. The fact that it's in our hands, I don't think it makes it any easier, given the two opponents and probably the venue in the last game.

“But, yeah, it's in our hands, so there's no reason now why we can't do it. We've just got to keep going and keep believing.”

Facing a Celtic side whose own title aspirations have long since disappeared, Hibs will be leaning on their impressive home record tomorrow night, Scott pointing out: “I think it's something to be proud of this season. It's certainly given us a platform to go. We've not dropped many points there. I think we've only had one defeat this season there.

“So long may that continue. And it's on us to perform again tomorrow night there. We'll see how it goes.

“We’ve got to control what we can on Wednesday against a really dangerous opponent. They've probably not had the season they set out to have. But I believe there's genuine quality in there.

“We've had good results against them, but they haven't come easily. We've probably could have lost the games we've played against them in truth. So we need to be on it.”

Hibs Women v Celtic Women

Wednesday, 6 pm - Meadowbank Stadium

Ticket info here