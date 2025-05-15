Top flight race goes to final day AGAIN as Hibernian Women look to edge out Rangers and Glasgow City

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be no need for a helicopter. Although that’s making no promises about touchline celebrations, in the event of everything panning out just right for Hibernian …

Should Grant Scott’s team clinch the SWPL title by getting at least a point at Ibrox on Sunday, seeing off the twin challenge of both Rangers and Glasgow City on yet another dramatic final day for the country’s elite women’s division, would the experienced manager even have the energy to do a wee twirl in the technical area? Despite declaring himself “exhausted” after last night’s thrilling home win over Celtic, ensuring that Hibs stay in pole position coming round the final bend of a thrilling race, he’d probably just about manage it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For now, the Hibs Women boss is focusing on what he calls the “harsh reality” of an all-or-nothing situation. Three points clear of both second-placed Rangers and third-placed City, the Edinburgh side trail both in goal difference. Meaning that it could – could – all fall apart at the last.

Scott pointed out: “I think probably collectively as a group, everyone's expectation, I don't think we would have thought we'd be here at this moment. But the harsh reality is that we've got a lot of work to do yet because we face a formidable opponent next week.

“And truthfully, depending on how the results go, if we don't win, we could finish third and no success and no European football. So, look, we've still got a lot of work to do. We're taking nothing for granted.

“We are delighted where we are, but you know what? We're hungry and we want to go and try and see it off if we can. There's a lot of drive in the team just now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And yeah, look, we just hope to perform well, do the things well that we do. And yeah, if we get the favourable result, these players, in my opinion, deserve something out of their season - and I hope they get it.”

Reflecting on how he felt after last night’s 4-2 win over a Celtic side whose own title hopes ended a while back now, Grant said: “Exhausted. We've done our jobs t and we've taken it to the last game, which is an unbelievable achievement already. It's just very positive for us - and I’m delighted that we're taking it down to the wire.”

Champions League lure for player enjoying ‘full circle’ moment

Today marks the sixth anniversary of Caley Gibb making her SWPL debut for Hibs, aged just 15. Back at the club on a six-month loan spell from Partick Thistle, the defender can hardly believe the situation she’s found herself in.

“I think it's a full circle moment really,” said Gibb. “I'm back here now and I'm living the dream.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is something that I've always wanted to do. I've been given one of the best opportunities that I could have asked for.

Tired but playing with pride

“I think it's safe to say it's been a very tough season, but week after week we keep putting in performances and we're seeing out games. We're tired, but we're not going to give up and going into Sunday we're going to give it everything.

“It's football, anything can happen. But we'll do our best and we'll walk off that pitch with pride.

“I don't think I'll ever understand it or be able to appreciate what this club is doing until maybe halfway through the time off when it eventually clicks - that you're potentially going to the Champions League or you're potentially a league winner. But that's down to the girls and down to the staff for the hard work they've put in. Girls just fighting for each other, left, right and centre across the pitch; it's just unbelievable.”

Rangers v Hibs SWPL title decider

Sunday, 12 noon, Ibrox

Ticket information here