The Prince of Wales was in Edinburgh this week for a special cause - where a Hibs hero was acclaimed

Prince William has visited a community centre in Leith as he enjoyed a kickabout - and one Hibs hero turned the subject of a serenading.

The Royal Foundation have announced a new partnership with Street Soccer Scotland, where Kate and William’s Royal Foundation will open up funding to revitalise Leith Community Centre. A bid to promote health and wellbeing is being launched alongside hopes to reduce isolation and strengthen social connections for thousands of local people across a range of age groups.

Starting in Leith back in 2009, Street Soccer Scotland delivers football-themed training and personal development programmes for adults and young adults in Scotland who are socially disadvantaged. The Prince of Wales met David Duke MBE this week, the founder of Street Soccer Scotland, as well as coaches and players.

Prince William met with John McGinn chant

In footage shared by Sky Sports, a serenade of ‘Super John McGinn’ rang out as the group posed for photos. McGinn is a Scotland national team hero and is the captain of Aston Villa, who Prince William supports. Hibs fans also adore McGinn, who helped the club win the Scottish Cup in 2016 in his terrific stint at Easter Road between 2015-2018, before moving on to Aston Villa.

William heard that the project would benefit socially disadvantaged adults and young people in the Leith area and had a kickabout before joining a discussion with Edinburgh YMCA’s Youth Forum, hosted by CEO Mike Kerracher, to hear young people from across Leith voice their hopes for the community centre and other projects ahead. Leith Community Centre and YMCA Edinburgh have united to create Leith United, and it’s hoped the framework is something other communities can utilise and learn from, with the Royal Foundation working to establish funding.

Leith visited by Prince William

Melanie Waters OBE from The Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales said: “It is a privilege to work closely with the local community in Leith to co-create innovative new ways of ensuring their local community space can thrive and grow. It is inspiring that organisations with different missions and expertise are coming together, forming a unique collective to create such a vibrant hub shaped by the people who will use it – a place for connection, creativity, and opportunity.

“These partnerships are an integral part of The Royal Foundation’s Community Impact programme, mobilising unique coalitions, side by side with local communities as they boost vital community spaces, foster a stronger sense of belonging where people live and build opportunities for people and places to thrive.”

David Duke MBE, founder and chief executive of Street Soccer Scotland said “Working with The Royal Foundation provides a unique opportunity to champion and further vital work supporting the community in Leith. Community spaces are needed now more than ever and can be a lifeline for people of all ages. ‘Leith United’ will offer a space where local people can belong, build friendships, access services and feel part of the area where they live.”