The SFA’s chief executive has tackled the topic of dual ownership and Tony Bloom at Hearts

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Maxwell admits the Scottish FA won’t be standing in the way of dual ownership models amid Black Knight involvement at Hibs and Tony Bloom’s proposed Hearts investment.

Bournemouth owner Bill Foley has invested into Hibs via his Black Knights Football Club stable that owns clubs across the world. He stated last week "I was only allowed to buy 30 per cent of Hibs but if larger ownership percentages are allowed, you'll see many more Americans investing in Scottish football” amid 49ers Enterprises and US health insurance tycoon Andrew Cavenagh taking charge at Rangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Brighton owner and Royale Union Saint-Gilloise investor Tony Bloom has big money investment proposals on the table at Hearts. Such deals can only go through with SFA approval and they are not set to stand in the way, according to CEO Maxwell.

SFA stance on dual ownership

He said of deals to date: “They’ve not been particularly complicated. To be honest, we’ve definitely been more open. Multi-club ownership is here. It’s part of football. When you look across Europe, the number of clubs that are involved in some multi-club structure is growing by the day. We need to be part of that. Why would you limit that investment?

“It was actually interesting when you start to think through the process. We had dual-interest regulations which meant that, if you’re involved in a club, you can’t get involved in a Scottish club unless we say yes. But someone like a Tony Bloom, for example, that’s getting involved in Hearts, he has a track record at Brighton, understands football, has Union Saint-Gilloise, knows other clubs.

“We actually make it harder for him to come into Scottish football than we do for someone who’s just sold a company for £10m that’s got no understanding of the Scottish game. When you actually get into it, you go: “That probably doesn’t make a lot of sense.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Avoiding Crystal Palace style scenarios

There is no Scottish club fully involved in a multi club ownership model like the City Group, with Manchester City as its crown jewel linked to clubs like New York City and Melbourne City, new investment does bring questions of such a prospect. Dual and multi-club ownership has been put into view by Crystal Palace’s situation, who are seeking to meet UEFA rules so they can play in the Europa League after their FA Cup win. They are owned by John Textor who has a stake in Ligue 1 side Lyon and seemingly did not clear any potential European involvement before the March deadline.

Maxwell said: “Our board, we’re looking at it from two perspectives. Does it grow and develop the game? Will it generate financial investment into Scottish football? Does it give us an integrity issue? The integrity issue falls away because that would only happen if it was two Scottish teams playing under our jurisdiction, which it’s not.

“The jurisdictional matter becomes a UEFA point and we’ve been clear in all the dual interests, all the multi-club investment models that we’ve done. If, similar to a Crystal Palace scenario at the moment, there’s a question mark about which one’s going to play in Europe, it can’t be the Scottish club that’s the unintended consequence or has to step aside from European competition.”

He added: “The good thing is, because the vast majority of clubs (and their shareholders) that have come into Scotland have got other multi-club ownership models, they’re used to it. You speak to the guys involved in the Hearts deal and they’re very aware of what UEFA need, what they want and how that structure needs to look to make sure we don’t get ourselves those problems. So, I think it’s here. We can’t ignore it. Why would you want to step away from it?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Why would you want to block investment coming into the game if it’s going to be good for our clubs? The trick is the club need to then go and spend that money as wisely as possible. We don’t get involved in that bit. But, from a broad perspective, there’s definitely a willingness to look at anything that generates more investment into Scotland.”