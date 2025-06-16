The new Hearts signing has provided insight into how the latest transfer deal was done.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Hearts signing Claudio Braga after completing his move to Tynecastle.

The Portuguese striker has signed a three year deal after a fee in excess of £400k was enough to prise him away from Norwegian side Aalesunds FK. Derek McInnes has already branded him one of the club’s top targets this summer as summer recruitment comes thick and fast for the new head coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are still others on his radar too, like a player he worked with at Kilmarnock, centre-back Stuart Findlay. Braga has pulled back the curtain on his move to Hearts and says it was clear from early in his conversations with the club that Gorgie was to be the place for him.

Latest from new Hearts signing

He told club media: “There were a lot of conversations before this, and I was pretty anxious to get to know Tynecastle, to wear the maroon, and I’m thankful it's done now. The conversations were good, because I felt a lot of interest in me and that also helped me straight away be very interested in the club. It feels good when people show that interest for you and they just make me want to work even harder.”

“It's kind of a cliche, but I always trying to give my best on the pitch, try to be confident. That naturally happens if you work hard and if you try to just go full power. I know the fans here love hard workers. Sometimes I'll fail, sometimes I'll miss, but I'll always try my best in every game, and I think that's the secret.

“I expect a lot of aggression in Scottish football. Intensity, big guys, but I got a little bit used to that in Norway and I like that I see that in the games from Scotland. I think it will be good to come with a bit of something different with the ball and also try to be as aggressive as them or more.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claudio Braga on signing for Hearts

He added: “Wherever the coach wants me to play, but mainly the front three or four positions, number 10, front two, or wingers, I'm fine with that. I met two or three guys already so it's going to be fun to see how I adapt to the new locker room. I like new stuff. I like to change a little bit, and I heard already that it's a very good locker room.

“Hopefully I can just add instead of doing nothing but I can just add to the locker room and it gets even better, so we can go to competition, European competition, and to play in Tynecastle, for sure, with 20,000 supporting. To win the first game, get the vibes in the locker room, get the vibes on the outside, just score my first goal.

“There's a lot of things that I'm expecting, to be honest, that I'm anxious to do, but for sure, playing in the stadium that I find amazing, with all the supporters, it's going to be amazing.”