Oxford United are in talks with the Edinburgh club

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stuart Findlay will be handed a key role in Derek McInnes’ new-look Hearts team as his move from Oxford United nears completion. Detailed talks have taken place and the centre-back is ready to rejoin McInnes at Tynecastle Park after playing under him as a Kilmarnock loanee for the last two years.

Age 29, Findlay has one year remaining on his Oxford contract but is not part of the plans at the Kassam Stadium. Hearts are ready to pay a six-figure transfer fee to secure his services, although a season-long loan deal has not been ruled out. Either way, McInnes wants Findlay as the linchpin of his defence and views him as a key component after working closely with him at Rugby Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Findlay captained Kilmarnock on several occasions. His leadership and character are commodities McInnes values highly. He would take the left centre-back role at Hearts despite three other players in the squad playing that position - Jamie McCart, Stephen Kingsley and Harry Milne. One of those is likely to leave this summer.

Injuries hindered Kingsley last season and it remains to be seen what part he will play under the new Hearts management team. McCart and Milne only arrived in Edinburgh in January. Hearts paid £70,000 to sign McCart from Rotherham United so he could provide a quick profit under the Jamestown Analytics model if there is a desire to sell this summer. Milne can also play left-back so may be needed as English clubs ponder a move for James Penrice.

Transfer business continues at Hearts ahead of pre-season training

McInnes wants Findlay in situ in time for the Hearts players reporting to Riccarton for pre-season training next week. Talks are heading towards a conclusion with all parties willing for the move to happen. The bond between manager and player developed and strengthened at Kilmarnock, where Findlay became one of the first names on the team sheet.

He suffered ligament damage last November which sidelined him for five months. Killie were joint-sixth in the Premiership table at the time and Findlay’s absence was a central reason they were unable to secure a top-six finish. McInnes compared the blow to Celtic losing Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's a blow for us, he's a big player, a defender who plays every week for me,” said McInnes ahead of a game against Celtic. “It's a real blow for us, but we need to deal with losing important players at some stage in the season. “Managers will have to deal with coping without key players and there's no point in crying about it, we just need to deal with it.

“He's almost been perfect for us. He's the equivalent of Cameron Carter-Vickers being out of the Celtic team, that's how big an influence he is. Losing key players in key positions, it's up for others now to go and step in and take on that responsibility that he's shown for us since he came to the club.”

With four players already committed to Hearts for next season, another two are in the pipeline. Norwegian right-back Christian Borchgrevink, Greek winger Alexandros Kyziridis, Belgian striker Elton Kabangu and Irish midfielder Oisin McEntee have all agreed permanent contracts. Findlay and the Portuguese striker Claudio Braga are next in line as the Riccarton summer revamp continues.

READ MORE: Hearts working to tie up two transfer targets