Hearts working to tie up two transfer targets - both men will cost a fee

Busy summer window for new signings ahead of season 2025/26

Hearts officials are working to finalise at least two more new signings before the first-team squad report to Riccarton for pre-season training. With players due back on 20 June, moves are afoot to recruit another striker and a centre-back. Four players have already agreed deals at Tynecastle Park ahead of the new season - Norwegian right-back Christian Borchgrevink, Greek winger Alexanderos Kyziridis, Belgian striker Elton Kabangu and Irish midfielder Oisin McEntee.

The Edinburgh News can reveal detailed talks have taken place between Hearts and the Oxford United defender Stuart Findlay. A Scotland international centre-back, Findlay played on loan at Kilmarnock for the last two seasons under Derek McInnes - who has since taken charge in Gorgie and wants the player with him. All parties are willing for the move to happen, although negotiations are still ongoing.

Findlay, 29, made 23 appearances for Kilmarnock last season despite being sidelined for five months with an ankle injury. He is a left-footed central defender previously on the books at Celtic, Newcastle United and Philadelphia Union. Capped by Scotland in 2019, he is a player McInnes knows and trusts. Finances for the deal are still being discussed and talks have been encouraging so far. A six-figure transfer fee is required to release Findlay from his Oxford contract, which runs until summer 2026.

Hearts are also progressing towards a deal for the Portuguese striker Claudio Braga. He will cost in excess of £400,000 from the Norwegian second-tier side Aalesund FK. A 25-year-old strong and mobile striker, Braga’s contract in Norway runs until December 2026. He is seen as a versatile forward who would bring different attributes to the Tynecastle attack next season.

Lawrence Shankland’s Hearts future and West Brom transfer interest

Aalesund are eight games into their 2025 league campaign and are reluctant to lose Braga right now. Hearts want him as soon as possible to integrate him into McInnes’ new-look squad for season 2025/26. The Edinburgh News revealed last month that a new striker was one of the club’s priorities during the summer transfer window. That remains the case regardless of where captain Lawrence Shankland’s future lies.

The Scotland internationalist was on honeymoon recently after marrying his long-term fiancé, Nicole, and is due to decide his next move. His Hearts contract expires this week and English clubs West Bromwich Albion and Southampton are interested in taking him south of the border. The terms they can offer exceed the deal Hearts put to Shankland last month and the player must now make a final decision on whether he will leave Edinburgh. He was also monitored by Rangers last season.

Another Tynecastle transfer target is Daniel Arzani, the Australian international winger who is out of contract and pondering whether to leave Melbourne Victory. He has interest from Hearts, plus other clubs in Europe, Asia and Australia. He intends to take time over his next career move having previously experienced British football at Manchester City and Celtic.

Talks regarding a quick summer transfer for the Kazakhstan international winger Islam Chesnokov are still ongoing. Hearts are hopeful he will be their player in the near future as they want to avoid a pre-contract agreement for him to arrive in November - and be unable to register until January.

In addition to the incomings above, there will be several players leaving Hearts in the weeks to come. Winger Barrie McKay and midfielder Jorge Grant left when their contracts expired at the end of the season. Others will be moved on to trim the size of the first-team pool at Riccarton.