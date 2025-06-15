The striker is the latest player to sign with Hearts this summer transfer window.

Hearts have confirmed the signing of Portuguese striker Claudio Braga from Norwegian side Aalesunds FK.

The Jambos have paid an undisclosed fee - believed to be in excess of £400k - to sign the forward on a three year deal ahead of the transfer window opening. He is the latest confirmed signing at Tynecastle after Norwegian right-back Christian Borchgrevink, Greek winger Alexandros Kyziridis, Belgian striker Elton Kabangu and Irish midfielder Oisin McEntee.

There are other targets being sought by the club, including former Kilmarnock defender Stuart Findlay. Braga has four goals in 10 games so far this season in Norway and now links up with Hearts ahead of their return to pre-season training, McInnes delighted by the capture of one of their top targets.

Claudio Braga signs for Hearts reaction

The head coach said: “Claudio was one of our top targets so to be able to bring him in is fantastic. What’s impressed me in my conversations with Claudio is his attitude and his determination to improve as a player and improve the team.

“There is great potential there but also exceptional ability. He is a technically gifted player, he’s got a goalscoring pedigree but is also versatile and can play across the front. This is an exciting signing and I have to thank the club for giving us the backing to make this deal happen, and I’m very much looking forward to welcoming Claudio to Hearts when we return for pre-season.”

A club statement reads: “Heart of Midlothian is delighted to announce that it has agreed a deal to bring Portuguese striker Claudio Braga to the club. The 25-year-old will join the Jambos on a three-year contract from Norwegian side Aalesunds FK for an undisclosed fee when the transfer window opens, subject to Scottish FA approval.

Why Hearts have signed Claudio Braga

“A goalscorer and provider, Claudio has finished each of the last three seasons as his club’s top scorer. The skilled attacker came through the youth systems of Portuguese clubs like Boavista and Rio Ave before cutting his teeth as a young player in Portugal’s lower leagues. He made the move to Norway in 2022 to sign for then third-tier side Moss FK. His 13 goals that season won them the league and with it promotion to the Norwegian First Division.

“Claudio hit double figures the following campaign, bagging 10 goals as Moss consolidated their position in the second tier with a mid-table finish. League rivals Aalesunds brought Claudio to Norway’s west coast in 2024. With 10 goals and eight assists to his name, Aalesunds missed out on the promotion play-offs by only four points. His rich vein of goalscoring form has continued into this season, with four goals in ten games so far.

“Come June 16th, Claudio will call Tynecastle Park his home when he arrives to spearhead the Jam Tarts’ attack ahead of a new era in Gorgie.”