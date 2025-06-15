The former Hearts boss had a heart attack while in the dugout at Tynecastle and has undergone another procedure.

A former Hearts manager has revealed he has undergone triple heart bypass surgery, ahead of co-hosting a new podcast series.

Craig Levein featured for Hearts as a player and has managed the club twice, between 2000-2004 and then again between 2017-2019. He was most recently in the dugout at St Johnstone and left his role at McDiarmid Park in 2024, keeping them up in the Premiership last year but the club were relegated last month following despite his and successor Simo Valakari’s best efforts over the season.

The former Hearts and Scotland boss suffered a heart attack in his second stint at Tynecastle and had stents fitted. After noticing a shortness of breath and then limited mobility walking uphill, Levein got himself checked out again.

He was then presented with two options, five stents or go for a bypass. Levein did not fancy the idea of having more stents fitted so went for the bypass, now feeling more like himself again. The number of drugs he was on during a stint in hospital though did leave the former Hearts man seeing some peculiar and freaky things, now getting ready to co-host the new Sacked in the Morning podcast series with Amy Irons.

Levein said: “I was struggling to walk and breathe at times, if I was going up any hill. It had to be done. They offered me more stents, something like five, and I was like, 'not for me’. The other option was the triple bypass and it's been a good decision. I'm feeling really good. I couldn't sleep.

“I was on about 14 different pills. I had delirium. I had no idea what was going on. I woke up, and I'm sitting on my bed, and there's a nativity play going on, and there's kids running about. And I swear, I think it's real. Then I look across to the other side of the ward, and there's a cubicle, and the curtain's open, and the devil's in there."

Why Craig Levein left St Johnstone

Reflecting on time at St Johnstone most recently, Levein said last year on Sportsound: “It was a surprise, but I've been in this movie before and no doubt I'll be in it again, if I get back in. I do think the performances have been good. Results haven't been as good as the performances.

"Five sendings-off didn't help and we had a few injuries. I thought the team was competing in every match, but it's Adam Webb’s club and he's decided it's time for me to go. I think Adam was looking at the bigger picture. I got on alright with him, but the priorities for me were about improving the squad and getting results.

"If you don't get results, the chances are you lose your job and that's exactly what has happened. I think there were good signs the team were better than last season - we were playing better football and creating more chances. I felt we had a good chance of getting into the top six with the firepower we have. Adam calls the shots and I've got to respect that. American owners all seem to want to bring their guys in. I feel like I've done a decent job at St Johnstone, staying up last season and then the signings improving the team."