Scottish football challenge excites the EPL chairman

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The question of why Tony Bloom chose Hearts has been posed multiple times since the Edinburgh News first revealed his investment plan last September. The Englishman is a multi-millionaire and didn’t become so by making rash or silly decisions. Securing a stake in the Edinburgh club is simply the latest move by a calculated and professional gambler who wins far more than he loses.

Bloom made his fortune in gambling, his Starlizard company producing the original software adapted by Hearts’ recruitment partner Jamestown Analytics for sports data. He is chairman of Brighton and Hove Albion, an established English Premier League club, and is a minority shareholder in the recently-crowned Belgian champions Union Saint-Gilloise. He also holds shares at Melbourne Victory in Australia. Bloom will add Hearts to his portfolio next week following an EGM at Tynecastle Park to approve his £9.86m investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were talks with other clubs but none held the same appeal as the one situated in amongst the humble tenements of Gorgie. Bloom likes an underdog who can overachieve and sees Hearts in that mould. At 55, he is sufficiently experienced to appreciate Scottish football and the value it once held in England. The Hearts chief executive Andrew McKinlay revealed in the second of our exclusive three-part interview why Bloom was drawn to Tynecastle.

“I know from having conversations with him that he has a massive passion about football generally, with Brighton being his hometown club and his number one club,” explained McKinlay. “As with many English people of his generation, he's very fond of Scottish football. He's not like some of the younger generation who just dismiss Scottish football. He's of a generation where great Scots were very important to all the English teams and he's also a generation that remembers teams other than Rangers and Celtic winning the league. It's not just him, but his people, who we've spoken to a lot, a lot of his advisors, they have massively brought into this.”

Bloom stands to gain a 29 per cent stake in Hearts and will be entitled to take a seat on the club’s board as part of the agreement. He will appoint one of his associates in that role. “I can't say who it is at the moment, but the person who's likely to come onto our board was up here a few weeks ago,” admitted McKinlay. “Although they had meetings with people like myself and Graeme Jones [sporting director], the finance director, head of legal, etc, the number one thing he wanted to do was spend two hours with our museum curator in our museum.

“He wanted to immerse himself in the club and the history of the club and really understand it all. So they have hugely bought into the whole concept of doing something in Scottish football and they see Hearts as their best opportunity to do that. Honestly, it's incredible. I think they've also learned very quickly just how bought into it that we are. Now, you will say, 'of course we are,' but there have been a few clubs that they've spoken to and flirted with in the past, too. They haven't shown the same all-in enthusiasm as we have to work with them and to make this a huge success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I had a good conversation with Tony a few weeks ago. We were at the SFA because we had to speak to them about approvals [for Bloom’s investment at Tynecastle]. He's a fascinating individual, hearing about his life story and talking about how he's made his money and how they now do it. I could spend a long, long time with him. I'm not sure I'll get the opportunity but I'd love to. So yeah, that's the reason.

“I don't know if it went down very well when we were talking about Scottish players in England when we were at the SFA. I said: You do know that one of the previous chief execs here was 'Smith must score?' And he's like: 'Yeah, don't mind me.' I think that was the closest Brighton have come to winning a trophy in their history. I probably hit a bit of a sore point there!”

Celtic and Rangers challenge in Scotland appeals to Brighton chairman Bloom

Talk of challenging the traditional Celtic and Rangers duopoly is often met with scorn in Scotland. Growing Hearts to the point of being able to compete with the two Glasgow clubs is a considerable task which, if it happens, will take years. Bloom sees potential in the west side of Edinburgh. How much it can be harnessed remains to be seen but the sports entrepreneur fully intends to utilise it. Being told he cannot challenge the big two is a source of inspiration.

“It is an inspiration to all of us, but it's also a huge inspiration for Tony Bloom. That's why he wants to invest in Hearts,” stated McKinlay. “Although Jamestown Analytics has been used by many clubs, Tony Bloom has only invested in three clubs. This will be the fourth club that he invests in. The reason he's doing that is because of his excitement, his personal excitement of what he thinks we can do at this club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He wants to be part of that journey as we hopefully do challenge. Along the way, it would be lovely if we could win some silverware. But to just bring some success, I mean, I have been here almost five years. I have much more understanding of the fanbase here, what they expect, what they demand, what they want. I think all of us want to be part of bringing that to them because they deserve it. They have saved the club. They continue to put money into the club. They own the club.

“Those of us like me who are here for a period and move on, all our jobs is to leave the club in a better position than when we found it. That's what we will all strive to do. This gives us a better opportunity to take that to a different level.”

• Read the third edition of our exclusive three-part interview with Andrew McKinlay on Thursday at www.edinburghnews.scotsman.com/sport/football/hearts