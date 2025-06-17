Rocky Bushiri contract talks update likely to impact on summer recruitment

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Hibs favourite Ryan Porteous in line for permanent move away from Watford this summer, as the ex-Easter Road skipper draws interest from the MLS. And, while David Gray isn’t actively pursuing the Scotland defender as a priority target this summer, Hibs would be open to an emotional homecoming for Porteous.

A lot may still depend on contract talks with Rocky Bushiri. The Congolese defender, now a free agent, is not short of suitors as he weighs up his next move – but hasn’t rule out signing a new deal with Hibs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Porteous has consistently been linked with a return to Hibs, who did try to land him on loan in January, only for the centre-half to opt for a move to Preston North End. Easter Road sporting director Malky Mackay has been keeping tabs on the situation, which may now be complicated – according to a report in The Mirror - by Watford’s willingness to sell a player they signed for £450,000 in January of 2023.

With two years of his contract remaining, but options to break back into the Watford first team likely to be limited, Porteous is looking for regular game time in an environment likely to earn him a recall to Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad ahead of World Cup qualifying kicking off in September. Hibs know that their record of players earning international recognition, with Kieron Bowie’s recent Scotland call-up just one example, makes them an attractive proposition for a lot of players.

EFL Championship interest in defender - and Sunderland prospect Nectar on MLS radar

They’re also hoping that’s a factor for Bushiri, who is attracting interest from England and the Continent – but is yet to make a final decision on what to do next. The Democratic Republic of Congo centre-half was a huge figure for Hibs last season, with his return to the starting XI sparking their climb from the foot of the table to a third-place finish in the Scottish Premiership.

The 25-year-old Belgian-born central defender is wanted by a number of EFL Championship clubs, who see him as a future Premier League centre-half in need of a stepping stone to the world’s richest league. But Bushiri is extremely happy at Hibs – and sees value in getting guaranteed minutes for a team guaranteed at least a crack at European football next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Major League Soccer clubs are also among the teams interested, as The Evening News first revealed, in top Hibs transfer target Nectar Triantis. The Socceroos hopeful has two years left on his contract with the Premier League-bound Sunderland but, with chances to break into the first team at the Stadium of Light likely to be limited, other options are being actively explored.

After two loan spells at Easter Road, Triantis remains open to the idea of a third stint in the capital. Hibs have been in negotiations with Sunderland, who would expect up to £1 million in compensation for any transfer, about both a permanent move AND the possibility of another season-long loan.

Gray remains hopeful that the lure of playing alongside established Socceroos regulars Martin Boyle and Lewis Miller, keeping him very much on Australia boss Tony Popovic’s radar, will be the deciding factor for a player who is focused on representing his country in next summer’s finals in Canada, Mexico and the USA. With fellow Hibee Jack Iredale also earning his first Australia recognition last season, they’ve made a strong case for Easter Road as the ideal platform for any World Cup hopeful.