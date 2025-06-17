Here’s how to watch Hibs’ Europa League second qualifying round draw - and a message from UEFA’s president ahead of it.

Hibs will find out their European fate on Wednesday when they enter the Europa League second qualifying round.

David Gray’s side will soon return to pre season as they look to build on their third place finish in the Premiership in term 24/25. Before those domestic endeavours, they face European competition as they look to pave a path towards the lucrative league phases in either the Europa League, or should they be knocked out that tournament, a shot at the Conference equivalent.

There are a number of top sides Hibs could face in the second qualifying round but what are the rest of the details fans should be aware of? Here is all the information you need to know ahead of Hibs’ entry into the second qualifying round.

How can I watch the Europa League second qualifying round draw?

On Wednesday June 18th, the second qualifying round draws begin at 12:00 CEST with the UEFA Champions League. It then leads into the UEFA Europa League at 13:00 CEST, and finished up with the UEFA Conference League at 14:00 CEST. The draws will be streamed live on UEFA.com.

What has UEFA president said about the draw?

Aleksander Čeferin said: “This week’s draws are testament to what European football is all about: inclusivity, diversity, fairness and opportunity. I am delighted to welcome so many clubs represented in the upcoming draws. This demonstrates UEFA’s commitment in developing club football in all corners of Europe. Clubs from all of our 55 member associations must have a chance to experience world class football and to test themselves in the world’s premier club competitions, while offering their fans a truly international adventure.

“The clubs in tomorrow’s draw and their fans are dreaming big. They follow in the footsteps of giant teams and legendary players. And at the end of the season, European champions will emerge who have had to beat the best to earn their crown."

UEFA’s website reads: “More than 150 clubs from 50 national associations will gather in Nyon for the first and second qualifying round draws of the UEFA men’s club competitions. As in previous years, all the clubs attending the draw are invited to stay on at the House of European Football for a social gathering, attended by UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin and Deputy General Secretary Giorgio Marchetti, which will offer all participating clubs interesting networking opportunities and the possibility to share views on the future of football and European competitions with UEFA.

“The new league phase format positively delivered against its key objectives of broadening access, balancing competition and increasing the appeal of UEFA competitions through high-stake compelling football matches till the very end. From underdog breakthroughs to first-time winners, and teams pushing until the final whistle, the inaugural season showed how the changes benefitted fans’ experiences and all participating clubs.

“Feedback from clubs has been overwhelmingly positive. In surveys conducted post-season, nearly every respondent expressed approval of the new format. Clubs highlighted its superiority over the previous setup in terms of competitiveness and unpredictability. Many appreciated the opportunity to face a wider variety of opponents—bringing new challenges and exposure. Notable examples like Stade Brestois, FK Bodø/Glimt, NK Celje and Djurgardens IF showed how clubs can gain visibility and valuable experience, while achieving outstanding results, against Europe’s elite.”

Who can Hibs face in the Europa League second qualifying round?

Seeded (*denotes team in first qualifying round)

FC Midtjylland (Denmark)

Sporting Braga (Portugal)

Anderlecht (Belgium)

FC Lugano (Switzerland)

Shakhtar Donetsk* (Ukraine)

Legia Warsaw* (Poland)

Partizan Belgrade* (Serbia)

Sheriff Tiraspol* (Moldova)

Unseeded (*denotes team in first qualifying round)

Hibernian (Scotland)

Besiktas (Turkey)

FC Utrecht (Netherlands)

Banik Ostrava (Czechia)

CFR Club* (Romania)

NK Celje* (Slovenia)

Spartak Trnava* (Slovakia)