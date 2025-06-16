Hearts have been quick out the blocks early doors in the market and Claudio Braga is their latest recruit in attack. Hibs have been going about their business as well, signing goalkeeper Raphael Sallinger and midfielder Jamie McGrath thus far. Other clubs across the league will be looking at strengthening in various departments while some stars face uncertain futures, whether that it is being told they have no futures at current clubs come the end of contracts or whether deals have ticked down with options elsewhere.