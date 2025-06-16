The SPFL free agent XI as several stars see futures unresolved amid clubs eyeing transfer window bargains

By Ben Banks

Sports editor & journalist

Published 16th Jun 2025, 19:00 BST

Here are a selection of the best players out of contract as things stand, and some who have been confirmed as exiting their current clubs.

The transfer window is officially open and that means clubs across the Premiership and beyond will be hunting their next transfer move.

Hearts have been quick out the blocks early doors in the market and Claudio Braga is their latest recruit in attack. Hibs have been going about their business as well, signing goalkeeper Raphael Sallinger and midfielder Jamie McGrath thus far. Other clubs across the league will be looking at strengthening in various departments while some stars face uncertain futures, whether that it is being told they have no futures at current clubs come the end of contracts or whether deals have ticked down with options elsewhere.

Using a strict rule of one player per club for the club’s in the 24/25 Premiership, plus Livingston and Falkirk who are set to enter the division, we take a look at a combination of players that could be put together based on those currently bound for free agency as things stand.

Option down to literally a couple between the sticks and so are the Hibs options here with some in contract talks over extensions. Boruc's exit is confirmed so we'll use our Hibs slot here.

1. GK - Max Boruc

Option down to literally a couple between the sticks and so are the Hibs options here with some in contract talks over extensions. Boruc's exit is confirmed so we'll use our Hibs slot here. Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

Photo Sales
Built up valuable Premiership experience and slotted in nicely in a solid St Mirren team at right back when needed.

2. RB - Elvis Bwomono

Built up valuable Premiership experience and slotted in nicely in a solid St Mirren team at right back when needed. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Veteran was still an important player at Rangers as the club announced his exit. Some would still have him at Ibrox.

3. CB - Leon Balogun

Veteran was still an important player at Rangers as the club announced his exit. Some would still have him at Ibrox. Photo: Andrew Milligan

Photo Sales
Another former Jambo, no word yet as to whether or not he's joining Livingston for their top flight push. Was impressive as they came up via the play-offs.

4. CB - Danny Wilson

Another former Jambo, no word yet as to whether or not he's joining Livingston for their top flight push. Was impressive as they came up via the play-offs. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SPFLHibsPremiership
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice