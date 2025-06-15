Here are some of the latest transfer headlines with some Hibs flavourings.

Hibs have already got to work in the transfer market and don’t bet against them doing some more.

The Easter Road side have already signed midfielder Jamie McGrath and goalkeeper Raphael Sallinger ahead of Europa League qualifiers next month. David Gray’s side will soon return to pre season training ahead of those clashes with the opponents to be determined next week.

Nectar Triantis is a player on their radar and Hibs would love to strike a deal with Sunderland for the midfielder who shone on loan last season. In the meantime, here are some of the latest transfer headlines with Hibs flavourings.

Ex striker returns to Premiership

Former Hibs striker Brian Graham is back in the Premiership after joining Falkirk. The veteran ended the season as player-manager at Partick Thistle but after publicly declaring he’d find it difficult to return to their changing room if he weren’t to get the gig full time, the head coach role went to Mark Wilson, after Graham rejected it. He now moves to newly-promoted Falkirk to fully focus on playing.

He said: “I'm a young manager as well, but I wanted to take a step back and concentrate on my football this year. I want to get a bit of family life back, some more free time and I'm looking forward to that. This is an opportunity for myself to get back into the Premiership. Going to the bigger stadiums is really special, particularly as you get a bit older. I've experienced it, but those feelings never go away when you're going to play at the best grounds in the country. That is another reason why I wanted to move here to Falkirk."

Boss John McGlynn said: “Brian Graham is someone both myself and Paul have worked with before having signed him for Raith Rovers from Morton back in 2011, I’ve got to say he’s had an amazing career and it’s a credit to him and the way he’s look after himself that he’s still one of the hardest working strikers going about. His stats are very impressive scoring fifteen Championship goals and twenty-one goals in all competitions, he has the natural instincts of a top striker, he’s in the right place at the right time, he knows the position inside out, with the number of crosses we put in the box I’m sure there’s plenty more goals to come.

“Brian is a winner, he is very determined individual and his experience at this level will be important to the team, I’ve said we needed Premiership experience and physicality, and Brian brings both of those in abundance, we’re all looking forward to working with him.”

Marseille namedrop Hibs in signing announcement

Ligue 1 heavyweight Marseille have made mention of Hibs after signing CJ Egan-Riley from Burnley. He leaves Turf Moor after his contract expiring, spending a spell on loan at Easter Road as he developed.

A statement reads: “Olympique de Marseille is delighted to announce the signing of Conrad Jaden Egan-Riley. The 22-year-old English Under-21 international defender has joined the club after successfully completing his medical. Born in Manchester, CJ Egan-Riley came through the ranks at Manchester City, progressing through all of the youth teams. A right-footed central defender, he made his professional debut in an English League Cup match in September 2021, at just 18 years old. A few months later, he earned his first start in the Champions League under Pep Guardiola, against Sporting CP in March 2022, before being signed by Burnley FC.

“He was then loaned out, first to Scottish Premiership side Hibernian FC, and then to PSV Eindhoven in the Eredivisie. He returned to Burnley for the 2024/2025 season, which proved to be a breakout year - playing in almost every match (41 appearances) as part of a defence that conceded just 16 goals across 46 games. Solid and composed in build-up play, the powerful 22-year-old English defender was a key figure in Burnley’s historic campaign, which ended with a second-place finish and promotion to the Premier League.”

Talent makes next move

Edinburgh City have signed Malik Zaid following the expiry of his Hibs contract. The youngster had previously spent some time out on loan at Meadowbank and was one of the young players to leave Leith at the end of last season alongside Reuben McAllister, Murray Aiken plus Kyle McClelland. Zaid joined Hibs September 2021 after working with the Hanlon Stevenson Foundation and then going on trial ahead of gaining a pro deal. He was an impressive performer in the UEFA Youth League before his Edinburgh City loan stints alongside time at Annan Athletic and Civil Service Strollers.

The Citizens said: “He’s here to stay. Edinburgh City are delighted to announce the signing of attacker Malik Zaid.”