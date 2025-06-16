Hearts have been told why their new signing made such an impact at his now former club.

A General Manager has told Hearts they are onto a winner with their latest summer signing.

Claudio Braga is the latest recruit for Jambos head coach Derek McInnes this summer. The striker has signed a three year deal in Gorgie after shining in Norway for Moss and most recently Aalesunds FK in the second tier, now linking up with Hearts ahead of their return to pre season.

Tarjei G. Omenas, the GM at AaFK, has pulled the curtain back on how this move eventually panned out from their point of view. He only has good things to say about Braga and has told Hearts they have signed a special player who was a prized asset for them.

Hearts latest signing handed big sell

He said: “It is of course tough to sell Braga in the middle of a season where we want to be fighting at the top. We have had dialogue with Braga over time, but when the interest in him grew and he himself wanted to take the next step in his career, we felt this was the right choice. Both for us and for him.

“The goal of this sale is still to come out stronger both sportingly and financially. Braga has been an important player for us on the field but also a big profile off it. We thank him for his solid efforts and truly wish him all the best in his career.”

Hearts signing’s fond farewell

Braga has also sent an emotional message to his now former club. He said: “I feel happy, of course, because it's a great move for me. The happiness is very big but I also feel sad, in a way, of leaving AaFK. Especially knowing that I'm not letting the fans know on the pitch that it's my last game. It was a great time living around the city with everybody. The fans were amazing, the guys on the team were amazing. The guys in the staff, everybody, the sporting directors, everybody literally helped me a lot. It was literally a pleasure to be here. Hopefully I can still come visit and see some games in the Eliteserien.

“I wish that we go up because I also get a medal! No, it’s because the city deserves it, the fans deserve, the guys that support the club for a long time. They deserve so much. People that, before I was born, they already supported, came to the games. They deserve to see this club in Eliteserien.”

On Hearts, he added: “It means a lot for me. It means a lot for my family because it's not only my win. They live this as much as me, for sure, and they watch all my games. They suffer a lot with my losses, with my victories. I'm far away from them, so they suffer even more for that. So it means a lot knowing that for me and for them, these three and a half years in Norway alone didn't go for nothing. It was for a good cause and that worked out really well.

“So I'm really thankful to the supporters, to all the people in both clubs that I was involved in and also in Norway, everybody from Norway was really good. This means a change of life, of course. It's a dream come true to play in the first league in such a big club. It's amazing, actually.”